Tommaso Forza and Team Seeks Indiegogo Funding to Take uCoolMe Mobile Application to the Next Level

uCoolMe, a new mobile application created by Tommaso Forza, promises to be different from hundreds of mobile apps that are released almost every day. This innovative social media tool has been designed to engage the teenagers and to be used by the business owners as an effective marketing platform. This intuitive social media also provides an attractive investment opportunity with substantial financial benefits.



The motivation behind the creation of uCoolMe was to deliver an online platform that promotes an environment of trust, community, and responsiveness to feedback. uCoolMe users can vote and rank the pictures and shares of other users. Every social media user's desire is to know what others think about them. Users can express their genuine feeling about others because votes at uCoolMe are anonymous. However, to keep things fun and lighthearted, uCoolMe does not promote inappropriate behavior in any form such as bullying or mean comments.



It has become a trend these days amongst the potential consumers to read online reviews before making any buying decision. This is why it can be extremely beneficial for businesses to stay on top of uCoolMe rankings. uCoolMe mobile app can also be used for the analysis of market trends and finding the target audience of the business. On the other hand, the teenage users of uCoolMe to find out the coolest restaurants, hang-out spots, travel destinations, and many other things of their interest.



At present, uCoolMe has more than 2,000 users and it has been featured already in two Italian online magazines. The app is up for sale in Google Play and the Apple Store. Now, Tommaso Forza's goal is to expand uCoolMe in terms of both its user-base and value. The target is to make the business profitable in the very first year.



Proceeds from Tommaso's Indiegogo campaign will help him take care of a considerable part of the startup cost and the annual cost for the first year. The funding goal of this campaign is $50,000, and the campaign will end on June 16, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1anw9KE



The official website of uCoolMe is http://www.ucoolme.com/



About uCoolMe

uCoolMe is an innovative new social media tool designed to be both interesting for teenagers, as well as a valuable marketing device for businesses. The platform is simple and intuitive. It's both personal and impersonal, plus this venture has a global appeal.