Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2015 --Texas Stone Sealers is happy to announce the introduction of the TSS Pro-500 Clear Pro sealant. This sealant is ideal for nearly all types of stone and building materials both inside and outside of the home, and offers unique benefits that other sealants do not. One of the most notable advantages of this sealant is the fact that it is designed specifically to block the formation of mold and mildew – a serious issue for homeowners living in Texas' humid and hot climate.



Prevent Mold & Mildew Growth– Protect Home Surfaces and Personal Health



Mold and mildew can completely destroy a surface, resulting in the need for repair or replacement costing hundreds of dollars. More than that, though, mold and mildew can also be dangerous for personal health. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that mold exposure can lead to:



-Wheezing;

-Skin irritation;

-Eye irritation;

-Nasal stuffiness;

-Throat irritation and coughing;

-Upper respiratory tract symptoms;

-Acute idiopathic pulmonary hemorrhage in infants;

-Memory loss; and

-Lethargy.



Like mold, mildew has similar effects on the body and has been associated with lung infections in those with weakened immune systems, in addition to other health complications.



TSS Pro-500 Pro Clear Sealant Blocks Mold, Protects a Home and Family



Putting a home, an individual, or loved ones at risk of mold and mildew exposure isn't worth it. To protect all of the above, the TSS Pro-500 Clear Pro sealant is the answer. The water-repellant sealant protects and seals any and all hard surfaces, meaning that bacteria and fungus don't have the opportunity to grow.



The Perfect Solution to All Home Surface Protection Needs



The sealant can be applied to stone, wood, drywall, masonry, pavers, brick, vinyl, and more – contact Texas Stone Sealers to get a full list of materials suitable for protection with the TSS Pro-500 Clear Pro sealant. The sealant can also be applied quickly and easily, and dries within an hour.



The water-repellant and mold and mildew prevention features of the TSS Pro-500 Clear Pro sealant aren't all this sealant offers; the sealant is also flame-retardant, so that wood or other flammable surfaces in the home are protected from fire risk.



Learn More About this Exciting Product Launch



To learn more about the TSS Pro-500 Clear Pro sealant and why its launch is exciting for homeowners, call Texas Stone Sealers today at 888-930-8199 or visit Texas Stone Sealer's page on the benefits of TSS Pro-500 Clear Pro today.



About Texas Stone Sealers

TEXAS STONE SEALERS is a leader in flagstone and natural stone restoration, specializing in sealing natural stone decks and swimming pool copings. We also offer a variety of other services ranging from natural stone color enhancing, wood cleaning, staining and preservation, efflorescence removal, mastic expansion joint installation and pressure washing services. We have convenient locations in the Houston, Austin, Dallas, and San Antonio areas.