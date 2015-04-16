Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2015 --Remodeling an older home can increase personal comfort, a home's style, and create luxury living. But remodeling a home also offers large economic benefits, too. For homeowners that are considering selling in the near future, a home remodel greatly adds to the property's value. According to Remodeling magazine, the following home remodeling projects offer the biggest bang for their buck in terms of return on investment (ROI):



Bathroom Additions



Adding a bathroom to a home, particularly a master bath off of a master suite, can be one of the most lucrative opportunities in regards to ROI. Remodeling magazine recommends adding a shower that features at least a 42-by-42 inch neo-angle with a frameless glass enclosure. The shower, countertops, and flooring should all be constructed with high-quality building materials, preferably ceramic tiling or stone. A bathroom addition can also be in the form of a Jack & Jill bath, powder room, full bath, three quarter bathroom, or master bathroom suite.



Bathroom Remodels



For homeowners who are lacking the space to add an additional bathroom into a 100-square foot space (the amount of room required for a basic master bath addition), remodeling an already existing bathroom can be just as prosperous. Starting with a bathroom space as small as 35 square feet, fixtures can be relocated and replaced, stone or granite countertops can be added, spot lighting can increase ambiance and value, and heated flooring and towel racks have an over-the-top impressing effect.



Major Kitchen Renovations



For many, a kitchen that wows is the most important feature a home can have. If a kitchen hasn't been updated in the past 10 years, then it's not adding to the overall value of a home. To correct that, a major kitchen renovation is the answer. Kitchen renovations should include custom cabinets, a unique and trending backsplash, high-end energy efficient appliances, a kitchen island, and new flooring.



Master Suite Add-ons



A master suite addition to the home not only makes personal living more plush and enjoyable, but a spacious sleeping area is also a highly sought after amenity for homebuyers. Must-haves for a master suite addition or renovation include:



-Built in bookcases or storage

-Large walk-in closet(s)

-Connected master bath

-Plenty of natural lighting

-Lounge and sitting area

-Gas fireplace

-Walk-out patio or porch



Increase Home Value Today, Invest in a Home Remodel



