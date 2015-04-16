Imprint Hat Co. Starts Indiegogo Campaign to Feed Hungry Children Around the World

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2015 --Many contemporary global leaders and experts now suggest that it is possible to eliminate hunger from the world within a lifetime. Inspired by this belief, imprint Hat Co. has recently started their journey towards feeding hungry children in all parts of the world. imprint Hat Co. was created by large number of young entrepreneurs and activists from all over the United States and Canada as a collaborative venture. The common mission of this team is to utilize the power of e-commerce and social media to eliminate different world epidemics one after another.



The very first goal for imprint Hat Co. is to eliminate hunger from the world within their lifespan. The entire team and brand of the company was built around this mission. As the name suggests, they manufacture top-of-the-line hats that compliment any outfit perfectly. However, the company believes that fashion is no more than just a medium they are using to spread their message. Each hat sold by the company will feed one child in a developing country and another one in the buyer's local area.



It cannot be denied that there are many non-profit organizations that are engaged in different charitable activities around the world. However, most of these organizations are heavily dependent on external donations and funding for sustenance. On the other hand, there are for-profit organizations that give back a part of their earning for different social causes. The model created by imprint Hat Co. is a combination of these two.



imprint Hat Co. has already partnered with One Day's Wages and different shelters and food banks all around the United States and Canada to achieve their goal. 50% of all profits will be spent to feed a hungry child through the company's closest local partner to the place where the product was sold. The remaining 50% will be spent by One Day's Wages to feed a hungry child in a developing nation and benefit their families and communities.



imprint Hat Co. has set an Indiegogo funding goal of $25,000 for this project. This campaign will end on June 13th/2015.



To make a contribution to this great cause, please visit http://bit.ly/1NLWMvh



About imprint Hat Co.

