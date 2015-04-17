The Woodlands, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2015 --Amazing Spaces is proud to announce plans for construction of a new upscale self-storage property in The Woodlands. The approximately 103,000 square foot upscale storage property will feature secure storage solutions with premium amenities for discriminating individuals and businesses. The property has a planned opening date of March 2016. In addition to this exciting news, a 6th Amazing Spaces property, with an approximate square footage of 98,000, is also in development and is scheduled to open in the fall of 2016. This similarly exquisite property will be located 0.8 miles from the new Exxon campus, just south of The Woodlands.



Locally owned and operated, all Amazing Spaces Storage Centers are created with the customer in mind. These award-winning storage properties are built with a strong emphasis on security, convenience, and excellence.



The new property will continue with the Amazing Spaces' tradition of distinction by offering the following amenities: individually monitored alarms on every unit, digital cameras record day and night, covered drive-thru unloading/loading zones, easy-to-navigate hallways, individually ventilated climate controlled units, complementary conference room with Wi-Fi, exceptional wine storage, and a stunning retail center, complete with every type of moving box and product imaginable. This impeccable property will be built in accordance with green-friendly building standards and will provide environmentally sustainable recycling solutions to The Woodlands' neighborhood upon its construction, by serving as an official Green Spot Drop Off.



About Amazing Spaces

Amazing Spaces has been a leading provider of high-quality storage solutions for residents of Houston and surrounding localities since 1998. Amazing Spaces is ranked in the top 100 National Operators and is the elite choice in storage for neighborhoods throughout Houston. The award winning storage properties offer contemporary solutions for self-storage, wine storage, RV and boat storage, packing and moving supplies, and more.



Find out more Grand Opening details or rent a space online at http://www.AmazingSpaces.net