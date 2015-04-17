DecisionWise Announces Changes to Executive Team

Springville, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2015 --Assessment, employee engagement and employee experience firm, DecisionWise, LLC, announced today the addition of key positions, as well as changes to its leadership team in response to recent growth.



DecisionWise CEO, Tracy Maylett, who has served as CEO and President since 2008, has retained the Chief Executive Officer role, while handing over the responsibilities of President to Greg Zippi. Mr. Zippi, who previously held senior and executive-level positions at Omniture, Adobe, and Oracle, joined DecisionWise in 2014, where he has functioned as Vice President of Business Development. In his previous DecisionWise role, Zippi led the sales, marketing, and product development teams. As President, he will be responsible for leading the DecisionWise team through its rapid growth.



DecisionWise also announced that business executive and attorney, Matthew Wride, has joined the executive team as Chief Operations Officer. In the COO role, Wride will have responsibility for the finance, technology, legal, administrative, and general operations functions for the company. Along with Zippi, Wride will focus on leading the DecisionWise team through its domestic and international expansion. Prior to joining DecisionWise, Wride most recently held the position of COO for a startup incubator. Before making the transition to business management, Wride was a corporate attorney in Salt Lake City, where he was a shareholder at the law firm of Kirton McConkie, serving as chair of the firm's corporate sector. Prior to practicing law, Wride was an accountant and consultant with Deloitte in Seattle.



"We've gone through a period of tremendous growth over the past three years, and this growth pattern is increasing at an exponential rate," stated Maylett. "Greg and Matt, two individuals with extensive corporate leadership backgrounds, are taking the lead at a time that is critical for DecisionWise," he adds.



"We've just published an award-winning book, doubled the size of our workforce over the past year, and released our industry-leading employee survey technology platform, the Leadership Intelligence® System. We have been fortunate to work with an impressive list of major organizations across the globe in improving engagement, leadership, and the overall employee experience," states Maylett. As CEO, Dr. Maylett will retain responsibility for the company's overall strategy, vision, and leadership.



About DecisionWise, LLC

DecisionWise, LLC is a management consulting firm specializing in leadership and organization development using assessments, feedback, coaching and training. DecisionWise services include employee engagement surveys, 360-degree feedback, leadership coaching and organization development. DecisionWise was founded in 1996 and is privately held. DecisionWise operates in over 70 countries and conducts surveys in over 30 languages.