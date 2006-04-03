Society of Teachers of Family Medicine upgrades its gomembers’ membertrak

Herndon, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2006 -- gomembers, Inc. (http://www.gomembers.com) is pleased to announce that the Society of Teachers of Family Medicine (STFM: http://www.stfm.org/) has upgraded their existing meetingtrak system and added etrak, the online module. The Society was founded in 1967 to respond to the needs of family medicine educators. Its membership of more than 5,000 teachers of family medicine is dedicated to improving the health of all people through education, research, patient care, and advocacy.



"gomembers is delighted that our membertrak solution continues to be STFM’s choice for providing services for their membership," stated gomembers Vice President of Operations, Jay Barrett. "This latest upgrade of membertrak/SQL will expand their database capabilities and allow them to provide better membership services."



meetingtrak™ is a collection of applications to manage meetings, members, and continuing education. With more than 2,300 installations, it is recognized as one of the most utilized software systems in the industry. meetingtrak has been widely embraced by corporate, association, education, and independent meeting planners. It was developed in Microsoft Access by a team of meeting planning professionals and software consultants, with versions available for Microsoft SQL Server. meetingtrak was designed to reduce the manual effort and maximize efficiency in managing the many aspects of meetings, members, and continuing education.



The membertrak module was designed to provide the capabilities and features required to manage existing membership databases within a platform that permits growth to meet future needs. It helps manage associations with confidence. membertrak was developed with Microsoft Access® by a team of meeting planning professionals and software consultants, with versions available for Microsoft Access® and for Microsoft SQL Server.



Q™ is a full-featured association management system that is flexible and easy-to-use.




