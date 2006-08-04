U.S. Catholic Conference of Bishops upgrades its gomembers’ meetingtrak, adds etrak

Herndon, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2006 --gomembers, Inc. (http://www.gomembers.com) is pleased to announce that the U.S. Catholic Conference of Bishops (USCCB: http://www.usccb.org/) has upgraded their existing meetingtrak system. The USCCB is an assembly of the Catholic Church hierarchy who work together to unify, coordinate, promote, and carry on Catholic activities in the United States; to organize and conduct religious, charitable, and social welfare work at home and abroad; to aid in education; and to care for immigrants.



"gomembers is delighted that our meetingtrak system continues to be USCCB’s choice for providing services to their clients," stated gomembers Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Tom McGourty. "By having gomembers host their trak solutions, USCCB will be able to provide more services for their line of partner and industry educational programs through greater efficiency and reduction of expenses."



meetingtrak™ is a collection of applications to manage meetings, members, and continuing education. With more than 2,300 installations, it is recognized as one of the most utilized software systems in the industry. meetingtrak has been widely embraced by corporate, association, education, and independent meeting planners. It was developed in Microsoft Access by a team of meeting planning professionals and software consultants, with versions available for Microsoft SQL Server. meetingtrak was designed to reduce the manual effort and maximize efficiency in managing the many aspects of meetings, members, and continuing education.



The etrak module provides secure, real-time, online registration for gomembers meetingtrak system. It was built using the Microsoft .NET framework and is composed of two components: the etrak Web Application and the etrak Web Services. The web application provides the user interface to your online users. The web services provide for the flow of data between the web application and your meetingtrak system.



