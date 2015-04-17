Cloud Business Software Solutions Provider Epazz, Inc. Starts Raising Capital via Fundable to Boost Their Sales and Marketing Force

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2015 --Epazz, Inc. (EPAZ), a leading provider of cloud based business software solutions, announced today that the Company has just started an equity crowdfunding campaign via Fundable. The company is looking to raise up to $4 million under Reg 506(c) to strengthen their sales and marketing capability.



Epazz, Inc. has recently started an equity crowdfunding campaign with the intention of enhancing the company's sales and marketing activities. Through their Fundable campaign, the company is trying to raise up to $4 million under Reg 506(c). Epazz is the provider of business process software products that are used with great satisfaction by several government agencies, Fortune 500 Companies, health providers, and post-secondary institutions. The applications developed by the company are resource scheduling software, quality assurance software, portal software, telephony software and medical billing software.



Between the years 2008 and 2014, Epazz acquired eleven companies. Epazz works on the software products from the acquired companies by integrating BoxesOS into them. As a result, the development cost is decreased, and the company is able to deliver those software products with a clear and manageable user interface.



Some of the topmost priorities for all business organizations are to decrease costs, increase sales, develop custom applications, and receive information on time. Regardless of time and place, businesses need access to critical business information without breaking their bank. Recruitment and training are two other key business requirements. BoxesOS is unique because it provides a single solution to address all these issues.



The primary objective of Epazz's Fundable campaign is to



- Focus on selling all of their ten cloud-based business software solutions.

- Increase the speed of its software development cycles to release new updates and new products.

- Launch a business development team to focus on new acquisition opportunities.



Epazz CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D., noted, "We are pleased to announce our Unit Offering to the public." Shaun continued, "This up to $4 million offering should allow Epazz to continue to grow the free cash flow, and market share of our company to better compete with our larger funded competition."



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://www.fundable.com/epazz or crowdfunding@epazz.net



The official website of Epazz is http://www.epazz.com



About Epazz, Inc.

Epazz, Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is the complete web-based business software package for small- to mid- sized businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. BoxesOS provides many web-based applications that organizations must otherwise buy separately. Epazz's other products are AgentPower™, a workforce management software, and AutoHire™, an applicant tracking system.



SAFE HARBOR

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



