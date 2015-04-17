Holliston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2015 --Holliston, MA-based industry leader in high-performance films, coating, and tubing, American Durafilm®, is pleased to announce that it has moved its Tubing Division to a state-of-the-art, 9,000-square-foot production facility in Moorseville, North Carolina. The new facility was recently renovated to support the company's strategic objectives to expand its product lines and capabilities, maintain excellent customer relationships, and create operational efficiencies to meet growing customer demands. American Durafilm® Tubing Division has long been serving the medical device industry along with the electrical and aerospace industries with its widest size range (both in diameter and thickness) of seamless polyimide tubing and coated wire products.



American Durafilm® Tubing Division is an ISO 9001:2008 Certified manufacturer of custom seamless, heat-resistant, and chemically inert thermoset polyimide tubing, providing the widest size range of seamless polyimide tubing in the industry, with ID sizes starting as small as 0.005" and as large as 6.00", and offers the widest ID size range of medical grade tubing available in the industry: 0.005" to 0.375". Wall thicknesses can range from as thin as 0.0005" to as thick as 0.020"—depending on the tube diameter. Polyimide can be produce in colors such as natural amber, black, dark red, crimson, and green. Lubricious composite coatings can be applied to the ID, OD, or both. All of the polyimide tubing at American Durafilm® is manufactured to meet customers' exact specifications. The experienced team at American Durafilm® provides turn-key solutions with customized designs, specifications, and certifications. It has the flexibility to use or adapt existing processes, or develop new processes to meet design requirements.



Mack Hendrick, Vice President of American Durafilm®, said, "Our new facility serves as a center of excellence and innovation in the production of small- to large-diameter, high-performance tubing applications. After spending almost a year on the expansion project, including design, construction, and transition, this facility will allow us to thrive and grow as we focus on developing in-house manufacturing methods to reach new frontiers in the medical tubing industry. As customer goals push market demands, we continue to be ready to get them there." American Durafilm® Tubing Division also offers an array of other services centered on polyimide tubing, such as laser machining, re-flow capabilities, sub-assemblies, micro-length trimming, discrete coating, and tube shaping.



About American Durafilm

American Durafilm® Co., Inc. has more than 65 years of experience in providing solutions for a wide range of applications requiring high performance films, coating, and tubing. Founded in 1949 as one of the three original Licensed Industrial Applicators of Teflon® brand coatings, over half a century later, the company remains a leading supplier of DuPont™ ultra-high performance films, including Kapton®, Teflon®, and Tefzel®, as well as FEP rollcovers. The company is as well known for its responsive service as it is for its high-quality products, having received numerous awards from commercial and government customers for on-time performance. Major functions of fabrication, including heat sealing, and assembly work can be performed onsite in their updated ISO 7/Class 10000 clean room facilities. In addition to seamless polyimide tubing in ID sizes ranging from 0.005" up to 6", the Tubing Division provides laser machining, cut-to-length, necking, flaring, tipping, thermoplastic jackets, re-flow, and sub-assembly services. American Durafilm® can also fabricate all of these high performance films according to customer specifications, including processes for thermoforming, heat sealing, and die cutting.



