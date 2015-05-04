Seattle Ranks Among Top US Cities for Longest Work Week

Edmonds, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2015 --A new study prepared by the Comptroller of New York City ranked US cities in terms of average hours worked per week. Seattle ranked 7th for the longest work week among major metropolitan areas with workers here averaging 43.17 hours worked per week. The report also weighed average commutes and Seattle came in at more than four hours a week. But as most know in Seattle, commutes can be much longer. All this time spent in the office and the car equals less time spent with family that can take a toll on your relationships.



Make more of your spare time



Mike Nekahi, manager of Black Pine Spas says, "Too many people don't allow themselves meaningful downtime after a long day at work. It can be too easy to get caught up in a cycle of work at the office, house work at home, exhausted sleep, then a reset the next day. We recommend you take the time to engage in deliberate play to better engage with your family and break free of the cycle of endless work."



Research from Hasbro showed 96% of families said playing together made them feel closer and 96% said playing games together as a family boosted moods – and they need not be board games.



According to Nekahi, it's critical to adopt leisure time activities that the whole family can enjoy. "If everyone doesn't have buy-in, it doesn't feel like true leisure time for all participating. One of the best activities for families small and large, for households of couples only, for those with one child or a house full is a quality darts game."



Darts is one of those rare games that people of all ages can play and enjoy.



Some of the benefits of darts for family play and leisure time include:



(1) players of all heights, ages and skill levels can play

(2) there is no limit to the number of players that can participate

(3) helps develop eye hand coordination and fine motor control

(4) encourages development of skills of sportsmanship, patience, mathematics and strategy

(5) it's an affordable, weatherproof activity that can be played from age 3 to 103



Investing in a quality home darts set up for your household is considered to be one of the best decisions you can make to combat the stress of long work hours, aggravating commutes and the stresses of everyday life. And according to PsychCentral.com, most of the activities you likely think are helping you unwind from work are increasing your stress. Research by their experts indicates that watching TV amplifies stress levels, high intensity exercise can deplete you when you're already overtaxed and an intense social schedule can exhaust rather than reinvigorate you.



If you want a better way to destress after a long day of work in Seattle, stop by Black Pine Spas in Edmonds just outside Seattle to try out a high quality traditional or electronic darts board. See how satisfying a leisure activity darts can be for families of all sizes.



