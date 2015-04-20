Big City Entertainment Launches Campaign for Brotheman Graphic Novel Through Crowdfunding Platform Indiegogo

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2015 --The creative team behind the critically acclaimed comic books series, Brotherman: Dictator of Discipline announced today that it will be launching a seed round funding campaign using the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo.com for the highly anticipated graphic novel, Brotherman-Revelation, effective April 6, 2015. The company is targeting to raise up to US$ 150,000 for production, marketing, and distribution, scheduled to reach the masses in Fall 2015.



Brotherman-Revelation is a three-part book series which will average 100 pages per book. The script and illustrative action, combined with a confluence of humor, drama, classic soul, and fantasy, bringing to the reader emotions and experiences far beyond the typical comic book fare.



The Brotherman comic series became an international sensation and revolutionized the comic book industry in the early 90's. After selling nearly a million copies independently, the story-line was brought to a sudden halt. In the 15 years that ensued, the team mastered the art of reinvention, reorganization, and re-commitment to the fans, the art, and the message carried on the shoulder of Big City Entertainment.



Revelation is poised to re-take the comic book world by storm, delivering a story and style all its own.



Emmy Award Winner, Dawud Anyabwile is the creator and illustrator of the Brotherman Comics series which was conceptualized in 1989 and introduced at the NYC Black Expo in May 1990. He and his brothers teamed up to produce the Brotherman comics series which is recognized as the spark for the current, modern day Black Comics/Superhero movement.



For more information, visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/brotherman-graphic-novel-revelation.



About Guy A. Sims

Guy A. Sims is the principle writer for the Brotherman series. He is also the author of The Cold Hard Cases of Duke Denim and the critically acclaimed novel, Living Just A Little.



About Brian McGee

Master colorist, Brian McGee, a digital illustrator and art director, has a storied career working with industry giants such as Disney, Cartoon Network, MTV, as well as Sony Pictures.