Wondershare Video to iPod Converter v1.0 released

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/5/2006 -- Wondershare Software, a global provider of multimedia software, is proud to announce the unveiling of Video to iPod Converter V1.0 today.



The new Video to iPod Converter is combined with advanced encode/decode technology (xVID & H.264) and assimilates the strongpoint of the similar products on the market. It directly convert videos in almost all popular formats into iPod-compliant video with perfect output quality, the conversion is speeding and effortless, moreover, it is not only easy to handle, but also takes you far with those rich parameters for setting.



Video to iPod Converter - Key Feature

1. Convert AVI, WMV, MPG, MPEG, and MOV to iPod compliant format (MP4);

2. Display video file's information, support real-time preview;

3. Split Video for Ripping, set the start and duration freely, get any segments of video you want.

4. Video Capture, capture the compelling scene in the video and save it as still image.

5. Rich parameters for you to adjust the audio/video quality and file size.

6. Easy-to-use interface, no hair-tearing trying to guess your way through the labyrinth of the program, what you should do is a few mouse clicks.



Video to iPod Converter is available at $29.95 USD, and requires Win 98/ME/NT4.0+SP6 /2000/XP; 1G Hz CPU or above, QuickTime 7.0 or above, DirectX 9.0 or above, iTunes 6.0 or above, 256 MB of RAM (512 MB Recommended), 1GB of available hard drive space for program installation, CD-ROM drive.



A free, fully functional trial version is available for download at:

http://www.dvd-ripper-copy.com/download/video-iPod-download.html



Homepage: http://www.dvd-ripper-copy.com

Screenshot: http://www.dvd-ripper-copy.com/screenshot/video-iPod-screenshot.html

Buy online: http://www.dvd-ripper-copy.com/buy/video-iPod-purchase.html



About Wondershare Software:

Established in 2002, Wondershare software is a multimedia software company creating and marketing multimedia Windows applications for both business and home users.

