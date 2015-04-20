Forks, Corks & Cocktails Returns with More Chefs on Your Fork

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2015 --Björn and Company returns to LIFE: The Place to Be in Ardsley, NY for the second year to produce what is sure to be a substantial event in both scale and vision adding to the fabric of Westchester food and wine events. Forks, Corks & Cocktails takes place on May 1, 2015 with a VIP Reception followed by the General Admissions event featuring over a dozen chefs from all over Westchester and a live cooking demo from FOX Master Chef Season 5 Contestants Christine Silverstein and Victoria Scroggins. A portion of the evening's proceeds will benefit WE ARE THE YOUTH, a national LGBTQ photo initiative.
Tickets to the much anticipated event are on sale now on Eventbrite and can be purchased at special pop up sales at participating restaurants in the coming weeks. Forks, Corks & Cocktails is the vision of Björn & Company Founder, Björn VW, a Westchester restaurant vet, known for his expertise and inimitable stamp on events both large and small. Inspired by the very clientele that sat at Sunday Brunch away from the city scene but still loved a party, Björn makes certain to fill the need of the diverse community of proud LGBTQ foodies and socialites.
Carefully selected, Björn reached out to Westchester's most notable to participate. The lineup includes The Cookery, Bartaco, Cedar Street Grill, The Cookery's DoughNation Mobile Pizza Oven, French Press Café, Saint George Bistro, Vintage 1891 Kitchen, Mambo 64, The Ritz Carlton –Westchester, Chutney Masala Indian Bistro, Coffee Labs Roasters Inc, Captain Lawrence Brewing Company, and Vodka Sponsor Purity Vodka– The world's most awarded ultra-premium vodka and music from DJ Catch 1. With more talks underway this list is sure to grow in the coming weeks.
For more ticket information and to purchase visit http://www.bjornandcompany.com. Tickets are offered at two levels; General Admission $75+ Tax and VIP $125+ Tax, which includes a private Red Carpet reception party, a meet-and-greet with some of the chefs and admission to the main event.
About Björn & Company
Björn & Company is a boutique event and wedding planning/management firm located in Upper Manhattan. Björn has over a decade of experience in restaurants both stateside and abroad in Cape Town, his South African hometown, before venturing out to produce about a dozen events and weddings to date all over the New York Tri State Area. For more information, log on to: http://www.bjornandcompany.com/fcc2015.html
