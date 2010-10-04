UK Author Shaun Jeffrey to Appear at Oceanside, CA Barnes & Noble

Murrieta, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2010 -- San Diego-based Leucrota Press announced today that Shaun Jeffrey, author of The Kult will appear at the Barnes & Noble store in Oceanside, CA on October 6th from 5:00-8:00 pm for a book signing.



The signing and Shaun’s visit to the United States coincide with the filming of the horror/thriller feature film “The Kult” based on the novel. Currently the film is in production by San Diego-based Gharial Productions.



The novel and the screenplay adapted from it weave a terrifying story of a hunt for a serial killer. Acting out of misguided loyalty to his friends, Detective Prosper Snow is goaded into helping them perform a copycat killing. But when the real killer comes after him, it’s not only his life on the line, but his family’s too. If he goes to his colleagues for help, he risks being arrested for murder. If he doesn’t, he risks being killed.



The Kult was a finalist in Foreword’s Book of the Year Awards in 2009. Shaun’s second novel with Leucrota Press, Deadfall, was released in March 2010. His third novel, Fangtooth is forthcoming in 2011.



With the principal cast announced and a final script in the actors’ hands, the production team has already begun principal photography. The film will be shot on location in San Diego and Riverside Counties.



According to Shaun, he can’t wait for his visit. He’s excited to visit the set to “see the words he put on the page come to life.”



For more information about the signing visit Shaun Jeffrey’s Facebook page or Oceanside Barnes & Noble website: http://store-locator.barnesandnoble.com/store/2153



Barnes & Noble Oceanside

El Camino North Shopping Center

2615 Vista Way

Oceanside, CA 92054

(760) 529-0106



Contact: Robert Hunter – bobby@leucrotapress.com

