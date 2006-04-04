Reksoft Selected as Nearshore Development Partner by Siemens Switzerland

St. Petersburg, Russia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/5/2006 -- Siemens Switzerland, the Swiss affiliate of the world’s largest electronics equipment manufacturer Siemens AG, and Reksoft, one of the leading offshore software development companies in Russia, signed the framework agreement on cooperation in individual software development and maintenance projects.



Reksoft, based in St. Petersburg, Russia, is a 260-strong software outsourcing company. According to the current agreement Reksoft will be engaged in a number of specific projects for Siemens Switzerland.



Alexander Egorov, Reksoft CEO, admitted: “We are incredibly honored to have won the trust of a nearshore partnership with such a supreme technology leader as Siemens Switzerland. We are happy to offer an adequate and cost efficient resource base and look forward to bring out our best in optimizing Siemens Switzerland’s delivery chain and hope to secure multiple outsourcing benefits for our new European partner.”



