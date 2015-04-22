Avosec Open Avast Antivirus 24/7 GOLD Business Product Support Centre

Beckenham, Kent -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2015 --Avast Antivirus GOLD technical support 24/7 for Business is now available to US and European customers. We are aware there is a need for professional corporate Avast Antivirus technical support in all regions. The decision to deliver an Avast Antivirus support service tailored for Business is one that will deliver a Premium service to Avast customers who are experiencing difficulties with the product. These customers require experience and product technical know-how to solve customer's issues quickly and effectively without affecting the running of normal business.



"Avast Antivirus GOLD Business Product Support is available 24/7 and offers Remote Support functionality to fix customers issues remotely or, if preferred, by detailed guidance" says Daniel Chendev – CTO.



The support center will only be available to customers who have purchased a GOLD Support contract in advance from Avosec. The contracts are annual and can be taken at any time during the Avast license term. Avosec aim to endeavor to eliminate long waiting times for Business support which is why the GOLD support will be offered to Business customers only. Customers will be given a dedicated support number only after purchasing the Gold Support contract - so no wait times on urgent issues.



"We feel that sharing our knowledge and experience gained over 13 years of being an Avast Strategic partner will improve the Avast for Business product experience. Getting support when you need it is paramount to any business. AVOSEC support center is European based and all Avast Support engineers have clear spoken English skills" says James Norris, CEO of AVOSEC.



About Avosec

Avosec are the Strategic representatives of AVAST Software. Our partnership with AVAST Software has been since 2002 and we are proud to continue to be an Avast Strategic Partner. We provide software Sales and Support together with training on the Avast product range for other Avast Resellers and Partners. Avosec have been Global Partner for the Year multiple times and constantly deliver growth and unrivalled support to Avast customers.



We are the only distributor to offer in-depth technical training and support services. With offices in the UK, Bulgaria and India we are a truly international distributor and the perfect distributor to partner with.



