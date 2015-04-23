Special Education Parent Book Gives Roadmap to Empower Parents in Their Battle for Special Education Services

Bradley, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2015 --JoAnn Collins is the author and publisher of the recently released book: Slaying Special Education Dragons; Ten Step Roadmap to Navigate the Maze, Overcome Roadblocks, and Slay Dragons to Ensure Your Child's Appropriate Education. This book is providing critical advocacy information to empower parents as they embark on the uphill battle for needed appropriate special education services for their child.



According to federal special education law (the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act of 2004---IDEA 2004), children have the right to a free appropriate public education (FAPE), which is considered an "entitlement," to which few children actually receive.



As an advocate for over 25 years, I have seen school districts bring attorneys to IEP meetings, file for due process hearings to stop independent educational evaluations at public expense (which are guaranteed under IDEA 2004 if parents disagree with the school's evaluation), and refuse to provide needed special education services. Some schools even spend thousands of dollars to fight parents for a small amount of services.



These actions by schools require parents to hire advocates or attorneys, pay for independent evaluations and also pay for private services that their child needs due to the school's denial. If parents have to spend money, then their child's special education is not free as required by IDEA 2004.



The roadmap in Slaying Special Education Dragons, which has been developed over 25 years of my advocacy includes: common special education roadblocks, federal special education law, disability law, information on navigating the IEP maze, two chapters on IEEs, school options, private school at public expense as well as truthful information about dispute resolution processes.



A testimonial by a parent: "Slaying Special Education Dragons provides families with much-needed practical advice and real-life strategies so that they too can win the battle for their special needs child's education!"



Parents can win the uphill battle of FAPE for their child---with Slaying Special Education Dragons. It's like having an advocate at their fingertips!