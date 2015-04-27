Birmingham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2015 --*To find out more about one of these OA clinical research trials, check out Achieve's trial page at http://www.achieveclinical.com/trial/osteoarthritis-oa/ or contact them directly at (205) 380-6434.



Osteoarthritis Clinical Research Trials Need More Volunteers



Affecting more than 27 million Americans, osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common form of arthritis. There is no cure for this progressive disease and many are in need of better treatments that can protect their inflamed joints. Achieve is working with clinics around the country to gather more data about osteoarthritis.



Their Birmingham-based research team wants to enroll locals who are interested in taking a more active role in their health care. Unfortunately, many have the wrong idea when it comes to clinical research trial participation. This has made it harder for clinic's to conduct studies that could change how osteoarthritis is treated.



While there are risks involved in clinical research trial participation, there are also important direct benefits, including:

- Qualified individuals gain access to premium medical care at no cost to you

- Participants don't need to have health insurance

- Participants are compensated for time and travel expenses



People who take part in a study are not charged for the study-related care they receive. This includes medical screenings and medication that is required by the study protocol. In fact, most research volunteers can receive compensation for their participation.



Common Osteoarthritis Symptoms



The symptoms of this form of arthritis tend to get worse over time. During the earliest stages, patients may think the soreness or stiffness is just a temporary joint problem. The most common OA symptoms include:

- Pain and aching in affected joints (often the knees, hips and lower back)

- Joints become noticeably stiff after periods of disuse

- Pain in the joints gets steadily worse over the course of the day



Qualifying for Clinical Research Trial in Birmingham



People who are interested in taking part in a clinical research trial should get in touch with the team at Achieve Clinical Research. However, there are a few factors to keep in mind:

- Their staff is looking for people exhibiting the symptoms of osteoarthritis for these clinical research trials

- Health insurance is not a requirement

- All-study related procedures must be respected

- Applicants will need to submit a written informed consent form before they can be enrolled



Interested but don't have osteoarthritis? Achieve conducts clinical research trials for a wide range of medical conditions.



The Clinical Research Facility in Birmingham



Achieve maintains one of the premier research facilities in the Southeast, specializing in Phase II-IV clinical research trials. Their team has the experience and resources to conduct clinical research studies for a variety of indications such as asthma, fibromyalgia, and chronic sinusitis. Their fully-equipped research site can support numerous, intensive clinical research studies, while providing a comfortable and engaging experience for research participants.



For Sponsors and CRO's



Achieve's facility is a mere 20 minute drive from Birmingham International Airport and right next door to two of the city's major medical centers. Their Principal Investigators have more than a decade of experience in the clinical research trial industry. Since 1998, Achieve has built up an extensive network of local physicians and medical specialists. Find out more at http://www.achieveclinical.com/cro-sponsors/.



About Achieve Clinical Research

