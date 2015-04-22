Apex, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2015 --Blue Gas Marine, Inc. is kicking off an East Coast Tour with the Intrepid Powerboat 327CC featuring the Blue Gas Marine Natural Gas fuel system. The kickoff event is April 23-26, in Ocean Isle Beach, NC at Jimmy's Marine, one of Blue Gas Marine's authorized dealers. The boat tour will allow boaters all along the coast from North Carolina to Florida to do test rides on the boat and experience the cutting edge technology first hand.



Miguel Guerreiro, President & CEO said, "We are really excited about this East coast tour. We want to make as many marine stops as time allows as we make our way all the way down to Miami, FL. This is a great chance for those that didn't make a boat show to really get to see the technology on the boat and take it for a test ride so they can really see how the system works seamlessly on the boat."



Blue Gas Marine, Inc., recognized by NCTA as a Top 10 Start-Up to Watch in 2014, has been busy on the boat show circuit this season debuting this technology at Fort Lauderdale, followed by Miami and most recently the Palm Beach show. The company is growing and expanding its network of authorized dealers and natural gas fueling stations all along the Intercostal Waterway.



The company recognized the importance of not only creating a natural gas fuel system for boats but also the critical need to get the fuel to the boaters making the change. The company has partnered with a natural gas station builder to kick start getting the fuel on the water in critical areas long the waterway, ensuring Blue Gas Marine customers have plenty of filling options.



The Blue Gas Marine Natural Gas system is a game changer for the industry and allows boaters more options to extend the distance and life of their boat while saving money in the process. The plug-and-play system is installed at a certified facility like Jimmy's Marine in NC. The work is performed by trained marine mechanics and then quality tested by a Blue Gas Marine engineer before commissioning the boat back to the customer ready to hit the water within about 2 days. The installation's time is so short because the system comes fully assembled and ready for installation from the Blue Gas Marine headquarters, customized to each specific boat and engine specification, making the addition of natural gas to any boat a cost effective task while customers experience a much lower cost of operation and eliminate all smoke and exhaust odor.



"This is going to be a great event and we are proud to be a Blue Gas Marine Authorized dealer here in North Carolina. This product is definitely making a change in how people think about boating and it creates an opportunity as the owner of a marine service center to offer new technology and expand my business and customer base." said Jimmy Sasser, Owner Jimmy's Marine.



You can track the Blue Gas Marine, Inc. boat tour via the company's Facebook page where events and stops will be published now through the end of May. To request a stop at your marina or marine service or to recommend a favorite marina for the tour contact Sales@bluegasmarine.com.



Interested dealers, customers and investors can learn more at BlueGasMarine.com, Sales@bluegasmarine.com and through its https://www.facebook.com/BlueGasMarineInc">Facebook and Linked-In pages. Blue Gas Marine is now taking orders for the new hybrid and dedicated fuel systems.