2015 Authors Explosion: Promoting & Advancing Literacy in Prince George's and Charles County, Maryland

The purpose of this community-wide, family-friendly event is to promote literacy throughout Prince George's and Charles County, Maryland and to fulfill the church's vision:…to accentuate the gifts of the true and living God so that all can see and experience His love and compassion. This community event will feature 20 local and regional authors whose book titles will educate book lovers of all ages. They are: Christian Living; Finance; Domestic Violence; Children's; Teens; Parenting; and Prayer. Additional educational opportunities are available through four seminars/workshops throughout the day on book marketing, social media, how to get started writing and an overview of the publishing industry.



All outdoor activities are free and include a caricature, artist, moon bounce, live gospel concert and family games. Access to the workshops and authors is only $5.00. Permission has been granted by the Prince George's County Public School system to market and notify all parents, students, faculty and administration.



About the Founder, Chief Visionary, Pastor & Best-Selling Author

A native of Richmond, Virginia, Kevin Wayne Johnson currently lives in Clarksville, Maryland, with his wife and three teenage sons. He serves as the Senior Pastor of Accokeek First Church of God (http://www.accokeekchog.org) leading a diverse congregation of believers and strengthening their relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ. He founded Writing for the Lord Ministries in 2000 and is the author of the nine-book series – Give God the Glory! – winner of 17 literary /media awards, including 2010 International Best Books Awards Finalist, 2009 National Best Books Award Finalist, and 2006 & 2007 Christian Publisher of the Year, Book Expo America, African-American Pavilion. Johnson also serves as Secretary, National Association of the Church of God (Anderson, IN) Men's Ministry. He attests everyday that God uses ordinary people to accomplish extraordinary things!



