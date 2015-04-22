Breathe Intelligent Cigarette to Showcase New Products at 14th Annual NATO Show in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2015 --Breathe Intelligent Cigarette LLC will showcase their new products later this month at the 14th Annual NATO Show, at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.



The show, slated for April 21 to 23, will attract the top retailers, manufacturers and wholesalers in the tobacco trade. Show organizers estimate that 60 percent of attendees are interested in learning more about electronic cigarettes, making this a key opportunity for Breathe Intelligent Cigarette to promote its smokeless products.



About Breathe Intelligent Cigarette



Breathe Intelligent Cigarette has reserved a 20-by-20 booth to introduce industry representatives to their new iFancy 40Watt Box Mods, The Monster 100Watt box mod, 2200mah variable watt battery, Donner22 tank, Donner30 tank, and the Mega rebuildable tank. The company describes the new iFancy as yet another game-changer in the vaping industry. Box mods are seen as a creative expression in the current vaping culture, company representatives said.



The iFancy's are sleek and slender and come in bright, eye-catching colors including camo and wood grain designs. In addition to product promotions, NATO's conferences seek to educate the industry. This year's gathering will focus on the differences between combustible or smokeless models, vapor or vaping and cigarettes or cig-like products. Keynote speakers will discuss how the e-cigarette and vape industries will be organized in the future.



A leader in the electronic cigarette industry, Breathe Intelligent Cigarette opened in 2007 focusing on customer expectations and finding the highest quality ingredients for its products. Its premium products are distributed worldwide. The company has built 10 major brands of electronic cigarettes in the United States and five major brands in Europe and Asia.



Other products which Breathe Intelligent Cigarette offers to customers and wholesalers include:- Mods, allowing customers to customize their product.- Kits, including starters, clearomizer and wax pens.- Disposables, in menthol and tobacco flavors.- Clearomizers, in a variety of styles and colors. - Hookahs, with pens and cartridges available.- Refills, of cartomizers in a variety of flavors- Batteries, including variable watt, rechargeable lithium, dry and LCD.- Liquids, in 18 flavors- Accessories. including battery chargers, adapters and USB chargers.



