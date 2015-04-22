4PSA Launches VoipNow 3.5 with Support for WebRTC, Big Data, Search and Analytics

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2015 --4PSA announced today the general availability of VoipNow 3.5, the award-winning Unified Communications platform for service providers. The new version of the UC platform used by more than 10,000 providers worldwide supports the new 4PSA initiatives in the end-user space, VoipNow Mobile and Hubgets.



VoipNow 3.5 comes with a Big data, search and analytics engine that can index virtually any information. The system is able to index real-time communication events in order to provide insightful information for both service providers and end-users. "The Internet is changing the way companies stay in touch with their customers and partners. At the same time, employees face many challenges in order to keep pace with the increasing number of communication channels and the information flood. VoipNow 3.5 is a core component in our strategy to simplify real-time communication and collaboration. While impressive from the technical perspective - VoipNow 3.5 implied more than 10k commits and includes over 300 new features, the product is also an important milestone in our product release strategy, as it opens the path for a short release cycle. Basically, starting May we are going to have a new VoipNow version every month," said 4PSA's CEO Bogdan Carstoiu.



The new version makes audio/voice telephony accessible to compatible browsers using WebRTC over SIP. "It's frustrating to see that WebRTC gets relatively low traction, although it can dramatically change the telecom industry for the better. Its immense potential is surrounded by politics, but we strongly believe that it's impossible to fight progress. That's why in VoipNow 3.5 WebRTC is not a technology exercise, but a production solution that allows the deployment of a fully-featured enterprise phone in the browser, with audio and video support. With WebRTC and SIP, we take the best from both worlds, and link the browser to the carrier's telephony network," Mr. Carstoiu added.



VoipNow 3.5 also improves the privacy of audio/video communication by simplifying the encryption setup and supporting a wider range of encryption standards. In fact, in order to give encryption a boost, 4PSA is determined to make the setup of non-encrypted calls more difficult. Service providers will also benefit from other security improvements such as SELinux support, built-in firewall, and better password strength management.



Other significant improvements in the new release target voice quality, user experience, system management and timely processing of resource-consuming tasks. VoipNow 3.5 brings support for new audio codecs, most notably the IETF Opus with FEC, which allows very good voice quality, even on poor wireless networks. VP8 video codec is also supported.



VoipNow enables service providers to offer cloud communication services to SMBs, medium and large organizations. The platform is designed for building high-performance cloud services - it comes with rapid set-up and deployment, automated provisioning for customers, integrated charging and billing engine, and competitive pay-as-you-grow pricing.



For more information on VoipNow, click here.



About 4PSA

4PSA accelerates communication and team collaboration. For 10+ years, we have been engineering technology that enables service providers to deliver cloud services to SMBs and large organizations - automation, enterprise PBX, voice, video, instant messaging, and mobility. We care for more than 10,000 brilliant partners who help businesses around the world take control of their communication channels.



VoipNow is the most technically advanced Unified Communications platform for service providers. It comes with rapid set-up and deployment, a comprehensive set of features, integrated charging and billing engine, and competitive pay-as-you-grow pricing - even when deployed on partner premises. VoipNow Mobile, its mobile client, replaces desktop phones and brings manageable and secure BYOD.



Hubgets increases team fusion and customer satisfaction. It provides business communication channels that reduce collaboration overhead and increase company productivity. Hubgets makes information accessible and simplifies knowledge sharing while limiting interruptions and empowering collaboration.



For more information, please visit http://www.4PSA.com and follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/4PSA



