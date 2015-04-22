Kitchener, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2015 --The creative team behind "Vigore" have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo in order to introduce their "Vigore Breadbox" to the public. This campaign has a funding goal of $50,000, which needs to be raised by May 9th in order to begin mass production and bring Vigore to market. In the creators own words, "Vigore Breadbox is a fully-automated and sustainable kitchen system that keeps food fresh for up to 5 times longer and bread of all types stays fresh up to 3 times longer with an innovative patented vacuum system." With all of its amazing features, Vigore promises to become a "must have" kitchen appliance.



The Vigore Breadbox won Design of the Year in Europe in 2010 with its clean and contemporary, easy access design. It will initially be available in black, brown, or red and easily fits into any kitchen décor. Vigore can save a consumer hundreds of dollars on their grocery bill by helping food stay fresh longer, thereby eliminating costly waste. It is a fully automated kitchen system with an electric air pump that removes all air from the breadbox, thereby creating an easy open vacuum sealed storage container. The naturally occurring microbes in the air are what lead to premature aging, changes the taste of food and causes molding to occur. The airtight design of the Vigore Breadbox slows down the aging process and helps the stored food stay fresh longer by keeping these microbes away from food items. In fact, because of its airtight design, an added bonus of this device is that it can actually marinate meat in a fraction of the time.



The team behind Vigore have been very hard at work with all of the essential groundwork for their breadbox. They have completed all of the necessary research, testing and prototype stages, and are now ready to begin mass manufacturing of the completed product which is why they have launched their crowdfunding campaign. As an added bonus with this campaign, they are offering several perks. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from a "Thank You" perk that enables a supporter to follow the campaign and receive all of the updates to several "Fresh Obsessed" merchandise items, including a t-shirt and recipe book. All supporters also have the opportunity to pre-order the Vigore Breadbox, from a single breadbox to a reseller pack of 125, at a substantial savings off of the regular retail price. This savings is only available during the crowdfunding campaign.



Full details can be found on the Vigore Indiegogo campaign page.



About Vigore

The Vigore Breadbox was created by an inspired group of Individuals, who each bring their own unique talents and experience to the project. Vigore is a fully-automated and sustainable kitchen system that keeps food fresh for up to 5 times longer and bread up to 3 times longer because of its innovative patented vacuum system.



To learn more about the Vigore crowdfunding project Click Here



For more information about Vigore Click Here



To contact via email write to Csaba Szeivolt at: csaba@vigore.ca