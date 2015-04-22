Sacramento, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2015 --The InDent Watchcase is being introduced to the public via an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. This campaign has a funding goal of $15,000 which needs to be raised in order to bring the InDent Watchcase to market. This new smartphone case adds inspired functionality to the standard protective iPhone case. The creative minds behind this new designer case state, "InDent Watchcase's vision is to merge the simplicity of the traditional watch with an iPhone protective case while providing a useful function and elegant designs that are unique to you. As a distinctive statement piece, it shows we are never afraid to color outside the lines."



The InDent Watchcase has one of many distinctive watch pieces embedded in its protective cover, and was created for iPhone versions 5, 5s, 6 and 6+. The watch functions separately from all phone applications which means it will never be a drain on the phone battery. InDent Watchcase has a solid, durable construction for enhanced protection of a user's phone, protective bumper guards to protect both the phone and the watch, instant access to the time even if your phone battery dies, a "Nite Touch" feature that offers light for nighttime viewing, and multiple, stylish graphics appealing to everyone's individual taste. The InDent Watchcase comes in 5 very attractive designer collections: Classic Clocks, Designer, Spiritual, Nature, and Art Collection. That means there is an InDent Watchcase guaranteed to appeal to anyone's personal taste.



The InDent Watchcase team has been working very diligently on all of the essential groundwork for their watchcase, and they are now ready to embark upon the final stages in production which is why they have launched their crowdfunding campaign. The team plans to have all everything completed by the 3rd quarter, with a projected shipping date of 4th quarter 2015. All funds raised with this campaign will be used for design, production and delivery of the InDent Watchcase. As an added bonus with this campaign the team is offering several perks. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from a "Follow Us" perk that enables a supporter to follow the campaign and receive all of the updates, to various merchandise items and the opportunity to pre-order the device, from a single watchcase to a 4-pack, at a substantial savings off of the regular retail price.



About InDent Watchcase

The InDent Watchcase is the brainchild of a very talented team of individuals. Each member of the team brings their own level of experience, skills and specialty to the project. They were inspired by the modern watch craze, and decided it was time to add pizazz to the functionality of today's iPhone cases. They worked closely with a hand-picked group of talented designers to create the unique and inspired InDent Watchcase.



