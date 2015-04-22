The 17th Annual Lenore Marwil Jewish Film Festival Bringing Films from All over the Globe to the Community

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2015 --The Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit will reel in a year of planning and showcase 30 selected films at the 17th annual Lenore Marwil Jewish Film Festival May 10-21, 2015. The Lenore Marwil Jewish Film Festival offers a diverse cinema experience in its annual festival and throughout the year. It also provides a forum for discussion about films from around the world that illuminate Jewish issues and principles. Our goal is to enhance a sense of community and inclusion for a broad range of audience members.



In collaboration with the Flint Institute of Arts, the Berman Center for the Performing Arts in West Bloomfield will present the films.



Rachel Ruskin, film festival director, said that a committee viewed more than 250 films throughout the year and narrowed them down to fill 30 slots. Whether the film has an Israeli director or discusses Jewish history, movies are selected based on their connection to the Jewish community.



Movies have always been an escape, whether from the financial woes, the change of seasons, or just every-day living. We have gone to the movies to learn, to be swept away to a faraway land or just laugh out loud. "With everything happening in the world and in our own community, we are thrilled that we can, once again, bring a collection of amazing films to the community," said Ruskin. "Some will make you think and directly reflect on current events; some will just make you smile and forget reality."



Amongst the thirty films in the festival are many special films and speakers during the film festival May 10-21.



"Marvin Hamlisch: What He Did for Love," on May 11th at 2:00pm Tony Award-winning producer Dori Berinstein directs this insider's portrait of one of the greatest artists of our time. Candid interviews with Barbra Streisand, Steven Soderbergh, Quincy Jones, Christopher Walken, Sir Tim Rice, Woody Allen, Idina Menzel and more shed light on this child prodigy who became a composer, conductor and Broadway legend. The man behind "The Way We Were" and "A Chorus Line," Hamlisch won Grammys, Emmys, Oscars, Golden Globes, Tonys and a Pulitzer Prize. He also was a man of profound compassion who refused to step ahead of transplant.



Businesswoman, fundraiser and philanthropist, Nancy Spielberg recently brought her energy and talents to producing documentary films and will speak following "Above and Beyond" on May 11 at 5:00pm. The sister of Steven Spielberg, Nancy grew up surrounded by the film industry and worked on her brother's early movies. Would you risk everything - your future, your citizenship, even your life - to help a brother in need? In 1948, a group of Jewish-American pilots answered a call for help. In secret and at great risk, they smuggled planes out of the United States, trained behind the Iron Curtain and flew for Israel in the War of Independence. As members of Machal, this ragtag band of brothers not only turned the tide of the war, they embarked on journeys of self-discovery and renewed Jewish pride.



"The Starfish Throwers" began when filmmaker Jesse Roesler learned of a retired teacher named Allan Law who drove around Minneapolis every night of the year, giving sandwiches to the homeless. Worlds away, award-winning chef Narayanan Krishnan quit his job to begin a life of cooking for and hand-delivering fresh meals to hundreds of men and women in need in his hometown. And the decision by a 9-year-old girl named Katie Stagliano to plant a single cabbage seedling soon blossoms into Katie's Krops, a nonprofit with 73 gardens dedicated to ending hunger. "The Starfish Throwers" is the story of three remarkable people who saw suffering and decided to do something to change the world.



Two screenings will take place of "The Starfish Throwers will take place. Wednesday, May 13 at 2:00pm. Bring in a kosher canned food item for the Yad Ezra food pantry and receive $2 off the ticket price.



"Film Fest in the D" screening of "The Starfish Throwers" on Thursday, May 14 at 7 p.m. at the offices of Repair the World, 2701 Bagley Ave., Detroit. No charge. Doors open at 6 p.m. Hosted and sponsored by Repair the World, co-sponsored by Chabad in the D, Temple Israel's IMAGINE Young Adults and Yad Ezra.



"Magic Men" tells the story of a 78-year-old Greek man and his Hasidic rapper son who have been estranged for many years. Together, the two embark on a road trip from Israel to Greece, searching for a magician who saved the father's life during World War II. The journey leads father and son to absurd encounters and ultimately brings them to a final confrontation. Film-maker Guy Nattiv and actress Jaime Ray Newman will be join film patrons Sunday, May 17th for a pre-glow reception. The film will begin at 8 p.m. and following the following the film a talk back will take place with Mr. Nattiv.



The 17th annual Lenore Marwil Jewish Film Festival will screen films May 10-21at The Berman Center for the Performing Arts, 6600 W. Maple Road in West Bloomfield. Tickets are $12.00 per film or $360 for two patron passes which includes entrance to every film plus the patron event. To purchase tickets, visit http://www.theberman.org or call (248) 661-1900. For a complete list of movies and show times, visit http://www.jccdet.org.