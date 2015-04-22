JasonPJordan.com book Personal Online Promotion: Learn 3 Simple Steps To Make Your Name POP Up On Search Engines Made It To #1 on Amazon in Under 24 Hours implementing Mike Koenigs, Ed Rush, Paul Colligan, and Pam Hendericksons' Publish and Profit Program.
Renton, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2015 --PersonalOnlinePromotion.com releases it's lastest book by author and successful entrepreneur Jason P. Jordan. Personal Online Promotion: Learn 3 Simple Steps To Make Your Name POP Up On Search Engines made it to #1 on Amazon in under 24 Hours. Jason P Jordan took action based on Mike Koenigs, Ed Rush, Paul Colligan, and Pam Hendericksons' Publish and Profit Program. Publish and Profit is a proven "Integrated Hybrid Publishing System" embraced by small business owners, Literary Agents, NY Times Bestselling authors, experts, speakers, consultants, coaches and entrepreneurs delivered as proven, easy, 5 step process delivered interactively and online. Publish and Profit created by Mike Koenigs and his colleagues Ed Rush and Paul Colligan uses 5 simple steps: Process Prepare, Perform, Publish, Promote and Profit. Taking immediate massive action, following the Publish and Profit system Jason P. Jordan and PersonalOnlinePromotion.com accomplished in 24 hours what most authors only dream of with an Amazon #1 bestseller.
"I have been a student of Mike Koenig's for a number of years. When Publish and Profits came out I knew it was the perfect solution to increase my sales, and brand awareness of personalonlinepromotion.com, it's been a goal to create an Amazon #1 bestseller, and I want to thank Mike and the Publish for Profit community for an incredible resource" Jason P. Jordan - Founder and President of Barnum Media Group
Jason's book Personal Online Promotion (POP) : Learn 3 Simple Steps To Make Your Name POP Up On Search Engines Made It To #1 on Amazon in Under 24 Hours. Its $.99 for a limited time. Here is the direct order link: http://0s4.com/r/POPBK. POP comes with 3 bonuses worth over $297 of added value by author Jason P. Jordan who knows the value of quality and underpromising and over-delivering.
Buy, read and implement today what the 3 Simple Steps of POP will teach you:
1. Why You Need To Your Own Personal Online Command Center (POC²) Blog And How To Get It Set Up For FREE!
2. Discover the Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Magic of Press Release Writing and Submission.
3. How To Tap the Personal Promotion Power of Social Media
"Jason has an uncanny ability to grab quick rankings in search engines for whatever he is trying to rank for. I have seen him do it first hand more than once. I highly recommend this book for anyone trying to enter into a new business or venture online!" - Justin Christianson, Co-Founder and President - ConversionFanatics.com
Jason P. Jordan M.Ed. takes pride in being a passionate entrepreneur, author, publisher, teacher, promoter, consultant and coach. He reach #1 in Amazon with his latest book Personal Online Promotion: Learn 3 Simple Steps to Help Your Name POP Up on Search Engines. He is also the co-author of two other books:
* How to Write A Book: Overcome Writer's Block, Beat Procrastination, and Write Your Book Now!
* How to Publish A Book: The Secret Guide To Generating Endless Leads for Your Business Using Amazon Kindle.
As Founder and President of the Barnum Media Group, he has published several other business, self-help and success books under the brand Barnum Books. P.T. Barnum, a Top 50 All-Time American businessman, showman and entertainer, once said...
"No man has a right to expect to succeed in life unless he understands his business, and nobody can understand his business thoroughly unless he learns it by personal application and experience."
This Equation:
Experience + Marketing Knowledge + Success = Personal Online Promotion
About PersonalOnlinePromotion.com
PersonalOnlinePromotion.com is part of The Barnum Media Group which is a new type of media company that offers a publishing and promotion platform where small and home-based entrepreneurs, authors, publishers, speakers, consultants and trainers can generate new leads, prospects and paying customers for their business by using cutting-edge internet marketing and digital technologies. Ultimately, Jason envisions not only helping fellow entrepreneurs promote their products and services but, more so, inspiring them to grow their businesses and eventually transform their lives and those of their clients.
About Barnum Media Group
