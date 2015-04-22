Co-Browsing Technology and Serving New Technologies to Meet Customer Needs

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2015 --Doing business is taking different shape and businesses need to choose the right co-browsing technology to offer the best customer service for their clients. Over the past year there has been a growing interest in adding co-browsing capabilities as a tool to help providing a better online customer service. Co-browsing in this context means browsing the very same web page together with another person. "People starting to see that to win business, and gain new clients they needed to interact, or at least provide options to provide the best customer service," stated Yuval Moed, co-founder and CEO of HBR Labs, VeriShow's parent company.



Contrary to screen sharing functionality where the representative or the customer would be sharing their entire desktop, in the case of co-browsing, only activities within the browser are shared. That is a great benefit as it helps minimizing inadvertent exposure of private information by the party that shares their screen.



Today, there are various co-browsing technologies available. It is important to understand the differences between them in order to select the right technology and solution so the organization can maximize the return on such tool.



VeriShow's patent-pending co-browsing solution allows representatives to co-browse the site with the customer from where they are on the site without having to login again or add items to the cart.



Some of the powerful features of the VeriShow co-browsing solution include browser-based, instant co-browsing which works on all modern browsers including mobile devices, no installation is required (does not rely on Java nor does it require software installation), and one click to connect with agent . Once the agent launches co-browsing, agent and customer can start browsing.



When a need arises and the representative recognizes that co-browsing would be the best way to support a customer, the representative can launch that functionality. The customer needs to experience a seamless transition into the co-browsing mode, yet be aware of it and what it means, and have the option to stop such interaction. The agent needs to be familiar with the technology and be able to operate it effectively and in a friendly manner.



A co-browsing solution should enable the sharing of information that may reside outside as well as inside a web site. It should let representatives and customers share documents, images, statements or other content in various formats including .DOC, .PPT, JPEG. PDF etc. They should be able to upload, view and mark documents, view video clips together, fill-in forms, have them electronically signed, and use variety of tools such as calculators, along with being able to browse website pages in real-time.



The ability to work together within the browser on content that resides outside the web site could enrich an interactive session and help address a certain need for help, and therefore can be a great benefit as an additional tool.



Such capability is relevant in instances where there is a need to deal and work together on more personal and less general information. Flash or HTML-based technologies are used for such activities. There is a need for a platform to serve as a bridge between the two parties; there is a need for a set of tools to make notations and mark the content as well as the ability to save the marked content if needed.



With the rise in technology, people's demands have also risen. Earlier businesses communicated with their customers over text chat software. People want more from businesses. They don't want to just talk to the employees through an instant messenger and not get real personal attention, they want to see who they are talking to Live video chat has been an important factor to improve customer support. While talking with them they need to be able to share documents and co-browse.



The solution should also be working with mobile browsers given the growing popularity of using the web from mobile devices. Integration with communication activities such as phone, textual chat and video chat are needed to ensure best results.



VeriShow works like many online communication tools, with file sharing, chat, voice, video conferencing, screen sharing, whiteboard, and live annotation capabilities. While it can be used within a company for team meetings, its special value comes in the great customer-facing features. Put simply, VeriShow allows the company to embed real-time customer support technology into your website with the use of a simple HTML code call button.



Verishow works on all types of computers and can even allow mobile collaboration from its Android app. As to whether video chat could ever replace the need for face-to-face meetings, Moed said: "We don't envision a situation when we would be replacing real life. We are just creating more opportunities to be more efficient. We want customers to be able to make more educated decisions." VeriShow accomplishes three goals by personalizing your service and improving customer satisfaction by using video chat, co-browsing and content sharing on your site to increase conversions and improve sales. By incorporating all these services you are being able to increase sales, but it is important to be choosing the best technology for your customers.



About VeriShow

HBR Labs LLC, the parent company of VeriShow.com, was founded in 2010 to develop and market advanced, simple-to-use, web-based collaboration solutions so companies and individuals can communicate and collaborate effectively. The platform integrates easily with 3rd party solutions including Zendesk, Joomla, WordPress, Facebook, and LivePerson. The team is led by CEO Yuval Moed, CTO Zeev Halevi, with support from a number of Michigan- based private investment groups including Lis Ventures and Gal-Mar. The company's R&D facilities are located in Haifa, Israel; its corporate headquarters are located in Farmington Hills, Michigan.



VeriShow video description:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kt1vC04nTN0&list=UU8ggsk0FMu0N4VJk4P9TXqw