Hoffman Fabrics Appoints Chief Operating Officer

Mission Viejo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2015 --Globally experienced business executive, entrepreneur, and brand-builder Peter Ashworth has been appointed to head operations for Hoffman Fabrics, one of North America's oldest operating fabric designer and manufacturers. Mr. Ashworth will work closely with the Hoffman family in this senior leadership role to push the Company towards the achievement of its growth and other business goals.



"We are delighted to bring Peter on board in a newly created position of Chief Operating Officer" said Tony Hoffman, company President. "We have worked closely with him the past few months as a strategic business consultant, collaborating on a new vision and execution for the next generation of Hoffman, and will now work with him as a key member of our executive team. Over the next years, Hoffman Fabrics plans to grow through multiple initiatives while building the infrastructure that will that will better organize the Company to enable growth. Peter is a highly creative, proven innovator whose experience will be key in these areas. We are very positive about the future, and look forward to working with him as a pivotal member of the Hoffman team."



"I am excited to join the Hoffman team in this senior operations role," said Mr. Ashworth. "Hoffman is a unique company, iconic in the fabric industry, a recognizable and consistent value in the ever-changing world of fabric, quilting and fashion. It comes from a strong legacy born from the true essence of a pioneering spirit of early 1920's California, combined with the gritty drive of 1960's ground-breaking Hawaiian big wave surfers and entrepreneurs. This relentless drive of the Hoffman family pushed the boundaries of fabric design innovation and manufacturing to a market leader position, so I hold the responsibility to continue to help build the Company towards continued success in innovation and growth as we approach our 100 year anniversary. I will work closely with Walter, Tony, Marty, Robin, Aaron and the many seasoned staff to build upon the foundations of the brand to further create a business environment and culture that allows innovation & design to flourish, while building on the processes, systems, people, marketing, resources, partnerships and infrastructure already in place to perform in a highly competitive global market place."



About Hoffman California-International Fabrics

Hoffman California-International Fabrics (http://www.hoffmanfabrics.com) is a 91 year old innovator and industry leader in the design and manufacture of premium genuine hand-dyed, screen-printed, and digital printed fabrics for independent retailers, retail fabric stores, craft shops, quilt shops, brands and apparel makers, wholesale distributors, and manufacturers. Three generations of the Hoffman Family are actively involved in day-to-day operations. Hoffman professional textile artists each year create over 800 unique designs for our screen and digital print collections, and our authentic Bali batiks, many of which are focused on one of the USA's most popular hobbies – Quilt making. Hoffman Fabrics manufactures its authentic Batik fabrics at its uniquely sustainable Bali plant, and works with industry-best silk screen and digital manufacturers in 12 countries. Hoffman is partnered with wholesale distributors based in Australia; New Zealand; Canada; the United Kingdom; Germany; the Netherlands; Scandinavia; and Japan, and has been instrumental in many fabric and apparel innovations and designs, including the iconic Hawaiian shirt.