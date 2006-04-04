Manufacturing Journalist Cutler Profiles ERP Software in Food & Drug Packaging

Toledo, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/4/2006 -- Manufacturing journalist Thomas R. Cutler profiles the role of ERP (enterprise resource planning) software due to government regulations and customer compliance issues in Food & Drug Packaging magazine. According to Rebecca Gill, vice-president of Technology Group International (www.tgiltd.com) makers of Enterprise 21 ERP software, "There are key lot traceability functions that are essential to comply with the Bioterrorism Act and plenty of ERP vendors claiming market segmentation competency that cannot meet these requirements."



The feature article appears in the current issue and can be read in its entirety at http://trcutlerinc.com/FDP-p%2014-17-bioterrir%20v4%20FINAL.pdf



Cutler quotes Gill who asserts the following functions are critical to meet compliance with the Bioterrorism Act:



• Full tracking of raw material lots through manufacturing;

• Full tracking of finished good lots through shipment to customer;

• Complete reporting on lot genealogy showing all usage of lots in from vendor, through manufacturing job, and to end user;

• Ability to query end-user sales order and see all raw material and finished good lots used for specific shipment;

• Ability to query lot from vendor or manufacturing and see all end-users shipped to;

• Ability to track lot properties with allowable “criteria” for each lot.



About Technology Group International, Ltd.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software solutions for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI’s integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution. The product offering includes Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Decision Support System (DSS), Business Intelligence (BI), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and eCommerce. TGI implements, maintains, enhances, and supports its packaged distribution and manufacturing software solutions directly and via its channel partners.



Technology Group International

http://www.tgiltd.com

Rebecca Gill

rgill@tgiltd.com

800-837-0028



