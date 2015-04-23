HR Virtuoso Company Is a Proud Sponsor of the TDn2K Summer Brand Camp

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2015 --HR Virtuoso is proud to announce that it is participating in two ways during the upcoming TDn2K Summer Brand Camp.



Summer Brand Camp is a one-of-a-kind event that brings together marketing, operations and human resources professionals in the restaurant industry. The focus of Summer Brand Camp is to learn how brands can work towards improving their business as it relates to people, profits, and the planet in our always connected digital world.



HR Virtuoso is participating in two ways. First, as a sponsor, the company is providing support for the event. HR Virtuoso founder Liz D'Aloia is also blogging for the event.



"I'm delighted to work with TDn2K on Summer Brand Camp," D'Aloia said. "It's an amazing company that really believes in helping the restaurant industry improve as a whole. I don't know of another industry organization that can bring together so many competitors with the goal of having them share best practices to improve the industry, its people and customers, and the planet. It's truly a tribute to founders Joni and Wally Doolin that they can bring competitors together and have them share so openly, and that they consistently include a service project in all of their events."



D'Aloia wrote a series of blogs leading into Summer Brand Camp. The blogs focus on what it's like to experience Summer Brand Camp for the first time, lessons learned about employee engagement at Summer Brand Camp, and how the event forever changed a participant's life. D'Aloia will also blog during the event for TDn2K.



Sarah Atkinson, Director of Marketing & Communications for TDn2k noted, "Having Liz participate as a blogger has been instrumental to our events. Her insight and wisdom on the industry and content presented adds a voice that has elevated our event content."



According to the National Restaurant Association, restaurants currently employ 14 million people in the US. This number is expected to grow by 1.7 million by 2025.



Employee retention is a critical issue for the industry. People Report's April 2015 Restaurant Industry Recruitment Trends reveals that in 2014, 3 out of 4 employees voluntarily resigned, and 27% of employees left within their first 90 days. It costs $1,157 to replace an hourly team member and $13,947 to replace a manager.



About HR Virtuoso

HR Virtuoso provides mobile recruiting software to the restaurant industry. The system can be used for grassroots recruiting efforts. Since it's simple for both candidates and hiring managers to use, time to hire decreases significantly.



Summer Brand Camp will be held on June 2-4, 2015 in Dallas, Texas.