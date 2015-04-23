Hoffman Fabrics Launches Brand New Logo & Marketing

Mission Viejo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2015 --Hoffman Fabrics launched its new logo today, the first change to its well-recognized logo since 1946 - over 70 years. The old logo has become iconic in the fabric industry, a recognizable and consistent value in the ever-changing world of fabric, quilting and fashion. This is only the third iteration of its brand logo since the Company was founded in 1924 as Hoffman California Woolens by its creator Rube Hoffman. Hoffman California International Fabrics is one of North America's oldest operating fabric designers and manufacturers, so the new logo is designed to represent the essence of where Hoffman has come from during 91 years in business, and where the Company is planning to go in the future.



"As a consistent innovator in the fabric industry for over 91 years, Hoffman Fabrics can lay claim to be a visionary pioneer in many facets of the business, many of which are now considered standard today. I believe the new logo lends itself more towards our DNA of design and innovation over our history. As the Hoffman Company moves into the next generation, we have recommitted ourselves to up our level of innovation and design, and to create the highest possible level of customer satisfaction resulting in preferences for Hoffman products over our competitors." said the Company's President, Tony Hoffman.



"At Hoffman, we believe our brand lives in the minds of our customers. The Hoffman brand must be viewed from the perspective of the customer's experience, and must create a clear definition that is embraced by our customers, aligned with their buying preferences and needs," said Peter Ashworth, Chief Operating Officer.



"Our new icon represents a contemporary approach, and excellence in execution, while maintaining a classic view that keeps the true essence of Hoffman culture, style and design. Our new logo represents our brand, and is an identifiable entity that makes specific promises of value – delivered to our clients and customers across multiple national and global markets, time zones and individual customer creative preferences."



About Hoffman California-International Fabrics

Hoffman California-International Fabrics (http://www.hoffmanfabrics.com) is a 91 year old innovator and industry leader in the design and manufacture of premium hand-dyed, screen-printed, and digital printed fabrics for independent retailers, retail fabric stores, craft shops, quilt shops, brands and apparel makers, wholesale distributors, and manufacturers. Three generations of the Hoffman Family are actively involved in day-to-day operations. Hoffman professional textile artists each year create over 800 unique designs for our screen and digital print collections, and our authentic Bali batiks, many of which are focused on one of the USA's most popular hobbies – Quilt making. Hoffman Fabrics is partnered with wholesale distributors based in Australia; New Zealand; Canada; the United Kingdom; Germany; the Netherlands; Scandinavia; and Japan, and has been instrumental in many fabric and apparel innovations and designs, including the iconic Hawaiian shirt.