Author Jason P. Jordan implements Mike Koenigs Publish and Profit Program creating an Amazon International Bestseller. HTWAB.com reaches #1 on Amazon in under 24 hours by relaunching How to Write A Book: Overcome Writer's Block, Beat Procrastination, and Write Your Book Now using Publish and Profit the latest program from Mike Koenig, Paul Colligan, and Ed Rush.
Renton, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2015 --HTWAB.com relaunches it's latest book by authors and successful entrepreneurs Dr. George Smilonski and Jason P. Jordan. "How to Write A Book: Overcome Writer's Block, Beat Procrastination, and Write Your Book Now" made it to #1 on Amazon.com in under 24 Hours.
Jason P Jordan and Dr. George Smolinski MD., took action based on Mike Koenigs,Paul Colligan, Ed Rush and Pam Hendricksons' Publish and Profit Program. Publish and Profit is a proven "Integrated Hybrid Publishing System" embraced by small business owners, Literary Agents, NY Times Bestselling authors, experts, speakers, consultants, coaches and entrepreneurs delivered as proven, easy, 5 step process delivered interactively and online. Publish and Profit created by Mike Koenigs and his colleagues Paul Colligan, Ed Rush, and Pam Hendrickson uses 5 simple steps: Process Prepare, Perform, Publish, Promote and Profit. Taking immediate massive action, following the Publish and Profit system Jason P. Jordan, Dr. George Smilonski and htwab.com accomplished in 24 hours what most authors only dream of with an Amazon #1 Bestseller.
"I have been a student of Mike Koenig's for a number of years. When Publish and Profits came out I knew it was the perfect solution to increase my sales, and brand awareness of HTWAB.com, it's been a goal to create an Amazon #1 bestseller, and I want to thank Mike and the Publish for Profit community for an incredible resource" Jason P. Jordan - Founder and President of Barnum Media Group
HTWAB.com is the solution for writers who have a great idea for a book but don't know how to get started? Have you started a book a while back but now you're stuck and can't get it done? Need the tips and tricks to help make your Great American Novel a reality? Look no further as Jason P. Jordan and Dr. George Smilonski's latest book How to Write A Book: Overcome Writer's Block, Beat Procrastination, and Write Your Book Now will show you exactly how to write a book. Writing a book is something ANYONE can do. You just need to know the "how-to" steps involved, and you too can write a book! Countless people have great ideas for great books. Many of them even put a pen to paper (or finger to keyboard) but soon grow disenchanted and put their project aside. Its a true shame, as so many great book ideas are relegated to the trash! But, there's hope, and its found within this book. How to Write A Book: Overcome Writer's Block, Beat Procrastination, and Write Your Book Now will teach you exactly how to write a book, from A-Z.
Who can benefit from How to Write a Book and who should read it:
* People who have a great idea for a book but just don't know how to express it
* People who have started a novel but never finished it
* Entrepreneurs and small business owners who want to learn how to write a book to help promote their business
* Professionals (doctors, dentists, lawyers, realtors, etc) that want to write a book on a certain aspect of their profession or as a helpful guide for their clients
Great book to spell out what challenges we face when we have all intentions of writing a book, and just do not seem to get it done! This book outlines simple steps that anyone can follow, as well as resources to use when an outside resource would be best. Looking forward to the series!"
Colleen O'Brien Franchise for You Consulting, Inc thefranchisegame.com
"This book really helped me stop procrastinating on writing my own book. There was a lot of great information, but I wanted more - I felt they were more tips to be had that they weren't sharing in this book. Either way, I would highly recommend this book. I have become a fan of the authors." - Clair Levy "Life Transitions Coach"
"This wonderful book will answer all your questions on how to write a book, it's simple but loaded with valuable information. If you want to write or thing about it, this is a must have book, get your copy now." - Dr. Timothy Moore
"I have been writing for the past 27 years and wished I had this book back then. George explains the in and out of writing your book with no inhibitions let alone 'blocks' of any kind... be it writers, mental or emotional. He explains how to bring out the book in you in simple steps. Seriously considering writing your book then I will say look no further. George's book can be your passport to writing your book and your book will be the visa to exposing your talents to the world." - Dr. Henry Naiken Msc.D - Bestselling Author
Dr. George Smolinski M.D. is a father of four young boys (two in diapers!), husband, full time physician, author, entrepreneur, snowboarder, and mountain biker, has created the life he wanted, and now here to help you do the same. You can find George on his blog fourhourphysician.com.
Jason P. Jordan M.Ed. takes pride in being a passionate entrepreneur, author, publisher, teacher, promoter, consultant and coach. He reach #1 in Amazon with relaunch of his latest book How to Write A Book: Overcome Writer's Block, Beat Procrastination, and Write Your Book Now! . He is also the author and co-author of two other books:
*Personal Online Promotion: Learn 3 Simple Steps to Help Your Name POP Up on Search Engines
*How to Publish A Book: The Secret Guide To Generating Endless Leads for Your Business Using Amazon Kindle.
As Founder and President of the Barnum Media Group, he has published several other business, self-help and success books under the brand Barnum Books.
About HWTAB.com
HWTAB.com is a division of The Barnum Media Group is a new type of media company that offers a publishing and promotion platform wherein small and home-based entrepreneurs, authors, publishers, speakers, consultants and trainers can generate new leads, prospects and paying customers for their business by using cutting-edge internet marketing and digital technologies. Ultimately, Jason envisions not only helping fellow entrepreneurs promote their products and services but, more so, inspiring them to grow their businesses and eventually transform their lives and those of their clients.
Contact Info:
Jason P. Jordan - President
Barnum Media Group
17701, 108th Ave SE #133, Renton, WA
info@JasonPJordan.com
425-202-5854