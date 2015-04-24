"How to Write Book (HTWAB.com)" Relaunches and Goes #1 in Under 24 Hours on Amazon

Author Jason P. Jordan implements Mike Koenigs Publish and Profit Program creating an Amazon International Bestseller. HTWAB.com reaches #1 on Amazon in under 24 hours by relaunching How to Write A Book: Overcome Writer's Block, Beat Procrastination, and Write Your Book Now using Publish and Profit the latest program from Mike Koenig, Paul Colligan, and Ed Rush.