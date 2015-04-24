Experienced Ohio Cosmetic Surgeon Helps Women Improve Confidence for Swimsuit Season with Breast Augmentation Procedures

Centerville, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2015 --As swimsuit season nears, many women are anxiously preparing to look their best in bathing suits as they beat the heat. But unfortunately for many women who work hard with diet and exercise to keep their appearance at its best, they are still left feeling self-conscious about their body. Dr. William Rigano is one of Ohio's foremost cosmetic surgeons who specializes in breast augmentation procedures and is helping Centerville, OH patients look their best in preparation for the summer.



Breast augmentation is a procedure that helps women in various stages and situations of life feel more confident about their appearance. Some women may feel that their breasts have always been too small for their preferences, while others may have lost significant amounts of weight that left their breasts in an unflattering state. Some women's breasts may have lost firmness or fullness after pregnancy or breast feeding, others may struggle with asymmetric breasts. No matter the case, women who are not confident with the size or shape of their breasts often struggle with feeling confident in their bathing suits.



Dr. Rigano works closely with each patient who is considering a breast augmentation procedure to help them determine the right approach using some of the best technology and implants available. Some women prefer a more natural look, while other women may want a more dramatic change. He discusses with them about where to place the implant, how large the implant should be, and what incision choices are available.



Patients of Advanced Breast & Cosmetic Surgery are able to choose from both silicone and saline implants depending on their budget and desired outcomes. While both silicone and saline are safe and approved by the FDA, silicone tends to look and feel more natural while saline tends to be less expensive. Saline implants may require a much smaller incision than silicone, and Dr. Rigano discusses the pros and cons of each with every patient before their procedure.



In addition to breast augmentation procedures, Dr. Rigano is known as an expert on breast lifts, breast reconstruction, and breast reduction procedures. He also offers body contouring procedures such as tummy tucks and liposuctions, with facial plastic surgery procedures available as well.



About Dr. Rigano

Dr. William Rigano has more than 30 years of experience in the surgical field. He is known as one of Ohio's top board certified plastic surgeons who uses the latest techniques and technology to help his patients achieve the best results possible. He is an alumnus of the Medical College of Ohio.



To learn more about the breast augmentation procedures Dr. William Rigano offers for patients in Centerville, OH, please visit http://www.abcsurg.com