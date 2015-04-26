Core Liquidity Markets Now Offers Autochartist with Binary Options on MetaTrader 4

Melbourne, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2015 --Core Liquidity Markets a financial services firm based in Melbourne, Australia announces that it will offer Autochartist to their highly popular Binary Options on MetaTrader 4.



Binary Options on MetaTrader 4 has offered those that trade binary options complete market transparency and all the trading tools necessary. Autochartist adds even more technical tools to the full functionality of Binary Options on MetaTrader 4.



Ilan Azbel, CEO at Autochartist.com adds "I am delighted that Core Liquidity Markets have decided to offer its clients with independent analysis from Autochartist - it shows their commitment to client profitability and longevity."



The Autochartist integration into Binary Options on MetaTrader 4 provides:



-Real-time alerts to helps traders identify potential buy/sell opportunities



-Seamless integration onto Core BO for MT4



-Alerts for all expiry's with directional bias, pattern type and time the alert was generated



-Display signals from specific instruments or click "Show All Symbols" to see alerts from any binary options symbols in the MT4 Market Watch window



-Autochartist Technical Analysis window can be moved anywhere on the desktop



Alerts are provided on 1min, 2min, 5min, 15min, 30min, 1hr, 2hr, 4hr and 8hr data intervals – ensuring that traders always have new ideas being pushed to their trading screen.



About Autochartist

Autochartist was established in 2004 and is currently servicing 45 of the largest and most successful on-line brokers and institutions. With a community of more than 50 000 traders in over 80 countries worldwide receiving well over 400 000 potential trade opportunities each month Autochartist has proven itself as the leading chart pattern recognition platform for Brokers, Market Makers and Educational Institutions.



About Core Liquidity Markets

Core Liquidity Markets is a provider of online trading services, offering: Forex, Binary Options, Metals and CFDs trading to Private Investors, Introducing Brokers, and High-Frequency Traders around the world.



Trading Forex and Derivatives carries a high level of risk, including the risk of losing substantially more than your initial investment. Also, you do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. The effect of leverage is that both gains and losses are magnified. You should only trade if you can afford to carry these risks. Trading Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors, so please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved, and seek independent advice if necessary