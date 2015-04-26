Focusky Offers New Free Slideshow Software That Is Like No Other in Its Class

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2015 --Focusky.com is thrilled to announce the release of the professional presentation maker. This flash-based digital presentation software delivers a powerful visual experience that is unmatched. It offers amazing design capabilities, powerful editing solutions, and numerous feature options that will enable users to create great presentations and animated videos to convey their messages in a professional and unique way. This revolutionary free slideshow software has totally transformed the use and appearance of traditional slideshow programs, to give users a powerful solution to enhance their levels of productivity and efficiency. If businesses or individuals want a feature rich presentation that will take their presentation efforts to the next level, they won't need to look any further than the Focusky Presentation Maker.



What sets Focusky apart from other slideshow software programs on the market is the fact that user groups in all industries can create impressive looking slideshows with little to no experience in working with presentation programs. It offers endless possibilities for the creation of stunning video presentations, online presentations, and any type of presentations that businesses need to display their information in a high quality, easy to read manner that is engaging and effective. If users want to explore slideshow technology that far surpasses traditional slideshow programs, Focusky has numerous features that will help users to impress their target audience members.



Program features include but are not limited to amazing transitions, hundreds of vibrant themes and design templates, zoom and pan effects, customization capabilities, the ability to publish and share across multiple platforms, Microsoft PowerPoint direct import capabilities, YouTube sharing capabilities for video presentations, and media rich video and audio link embedding. In addition, the software platform offers a mind mapping path of discovery for viewers, an easy to use animation editor, free cloud hosting, numerous font options, multi-language support, and multiple output options where files can easily be saved as HTML, APP, SWF, EXE, ZIP, XML and other formats. It is one of the most cost-effective and user-friendly digital presentation software programs available, and it offers innovation at its finest.



To get additional information, visit Focusky website.