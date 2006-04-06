Machining Company Offers Flexible Milling and Turning Solutions for Short and Long Term ROI

Low Cost, Solutions-Based Machining Ideal for both Short and Long Run Projects



Santa Clara, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/6/2006 -- EA Machining (EAM), a CNC turning and milling machining facility, broadens its original product and service offerings with a solutions-based orientation that delivers both short and long term return on investment (ROI). It is also ideal for special projects as well as short and long run jobs.



The solutions approach evolved to meet the demands of stringent technical as well as business, cost, and delivery requirements of industries such as aerospace, military/defense, semiconductor manufacturing, aviation, and medical equipment manufacturing---EA Machining’s key markets for its CNC turning and milling services. Particularly for companies in these markets, it is commonplace for a machining facility to be required to meet a specific set of specifications versus having knowledge of the end application. Therefore, the solutions approach allows EAM to focus on meeting these part specifications while assuring superior products across the board.



According to Ed Amaro, EA Machining’s Vice President of Operations, “As a company committed to providing best-of-class results that meet the demands of its customers, EAM takes a solutions approach to machining to better align with the changing needs of product design and production. Our operations allow for more flexibility while delivering high-quality output with better savings.”



Over the past four years EA Machining has made a substantial investment in its operations capabilities. Along with the purchase of new machines and addition of highly trained personnel, the company has continually upgraded its operational processes to further streamline its ability to provide high quality product and quick turnaround. It also has a research arm dedicated to continual pursuit of best machining practices and state-of-the-art technology, as well as monitoring developments in materials and delivery systems.



Customers have come to expect a more sophisticated machining partner and EA Machining is providing proof it is a strategic vendor with financial integrity, a roadmap for the future, a strong management team, and the right mix of products and services. The company will continue to make sound investments in its operations in order to provide true ROI to its customers in terms of superior product and service that result in lower cost of goods (COGS), lower capital costs, lower liability expenses. EA Machining is also the vendor of choice for lean manufacturing, and for design and delivery problem solving.



For more information about the range of turning and milling solutions, contact EA Machining at 1-408-655-4686 or 1-408-727-4962, or visit the website at http://www.eamachining.com.



The Company

EA Machining, headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, is a machining facility specializing in prototype and short run, as well as longer run production CNC turning and milling. The markets we serve are aerospace, aviation, general industrial, medical equipment manufacturing, military/defense, and semiconductor equipment manufacturing. We provide low-cost, high-quality solutions with quick turnaround, and on-time delivery.









