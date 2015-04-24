Bay Area Cosmetic Surgeon Dr. Gabriel Patino Featured on San Francisco News for SmartLipo Procedure

El Cerrito, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2015 --Dr. Gabriel Patino of The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito can be seen featured on San Francisco's KRON 4 news about the latest SmartLipo™ procedure he is offering to help patients improve their figure. SmartLipo™ offers patients the latest technology, as compared to conventional suction-assisted liposuction procedures, that provides more optimal results, a less painful procedure and faster recovery times. Typically, SmartLipo™ patients can be back to normal activities and work the day after the procedure with only minor discomfort or soreness.



The SmartLipo™ procedure offered by Dr. Patino at his Bay Area office presents multiple benefits for patients compared to conventional liposuction. SmartLipo™ does not require general anesthesia, only localized anesthesia. The procedure causes much less local trauma to the area being treated and results in much less pain and discomfort for the patient. Additionally, the SmartLipo™ procedure only uses small incisions that result in far less damage to the treatment area than traditional liposuction. Unlike suction-assisted procedures that cause major bruising and swelling for weeks after the procedure, the heated lasers of the SmartLipo™ procedure actually help tighten the skin after the fatty deposits are removed. This provides the patient with a much better outcome immediately after the procedure and significantly reduces recovery time.



Many patients turn to liposuction procedures to get rid of stubborn fat deposits that don't seem to go away even after incorporating diet and exercise into their lifestyle. SmartLipo™ can be utilized in many areas of the body where the patient wishes to have a tighter, firmer appearance including the face, jowls, neck, arms, abdomen, back, thighs, knees, buttocks and more. Dr. Patino holds a consultation with each patient prior to their procedure to make sure they are good candidates for SmartLipo™ and that both the patient and the doctor have the same expectations and goals.



In addition to offering SmartLipo™, Dr. Patino is also known for his expertise in breast augmentation procedures. He specializes in body contouring as well as facial cosmetic surgery, skin rejuvenation, and hair restoration procedures.



About The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito

Dr. Gabriel Patino has 30 years of experience as a surgeon with 17 years as a cosmetic surgeon, helping his patients look and feel their very best. He is able to cater to patient's needs in their native language, as he is fluent in English, Spanish, French, and can communicate well in Italian, Portuguese and German. Dr. Patino is known for using the latest techniques and technology of cosmetic surgery to provide patients with optimal results.



