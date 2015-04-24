Dee, an Advanced Wearable Technology Product for Dogs, Is Now Available for Pre-Order in Kickstarter

Harrison, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2015 --Dog owners tend to worry a lot about the daily activities of their favorite pet. All of them want to know where their dogs are and if anyone is there to look after them. Some owners are extremely eager to find out whether their dogs have made any new friends or the address of the nearest dog groomer or trainer. Dee is the ultimate dog manager that will solve all these problems.



Some of the most useful applications of Dee multi-purpose dog wearable device are



- Owners can see what their dogs are doing.

- Owners can set daily activity goals.

- Activity history of the dogs can be tracked.

- Helps find out the dog's requirements.

- Owners can detect nearby users and add the event to their dog's timeline.

- Owners can add each other as friends and gain access to their social pages.

- Making friends during the dog walking time.

- Localized community assistance for dog tracking.

- Functions as a location history tracker to find out whether the dog walker is doing his job properly.



Senorld is looking to create an interactive cloud platform utilizing the wearable device for the dogs, a mobile application for the dog owners, and a back-end service interface that has been created for different types of pet service providers. With the creation of this cloud platform, the dog owners will not only be able to track their dogs, but also to build connections with other owners and offline pet services.



Dee for dog is the brainchild of a team of pet lovers dedicated to making this world a better place for the lovely pet animals. The team has already made noteworthy progress in terms of the hardware, firmware, and application. At present, they are working on the final industrial design of Dee. They have just started a Kickstarter campaign to meet their financial requirements for this project. This project will only be funded if at least $30,000 is pledged by June 5, 2015.



About Senorld

Senorld was founded by a team of pet lovers that are dedicated to building a platform that will significantly improve the life of pets and people who love them. Their skills cover all the important fields such as startup, project management, hardware, software, financial, operations, sales, marketing, branding, programming, and design.