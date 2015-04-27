Auckland, New Zealand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2015 --Web design is an evolving field, as there is a constant duel between online marketing companies and major search engines. The search engines want to provide best results to customers while web designers will do anything to make their websites more visible and attractive to visitors. As such, businesses who build their own site are often not skilled to have a successful website that drives traffic. idDesign have launched a new optimised mobile friendly website for their own business modeling the kind of difference they can make.



idDesign have created a website that lives by all of their own research and design principles, engaging visitors with a clean and minimilistic approach and strategically placed information and menus to get people directed to a specific action. The site is focused on results which is the focus on for their clients.



idDesign have a website package which includes a mobile friendly framework that will optimize the viewing experience for any screen size, includes SEO (search engine optimisation), friendly design, security and support.



A spokesperson for idDesign explained, "We design websites that are business tools. Our aim is to bring business to clients and to make them money by engaging visitors. We also offer a range of internet marketing services including newsletters, social media development so we can exponentially increase the sites brand awareness, traffic and ultimately sales. We look forward to helping business owners create success."



About idDesign

idDesign is a New Zealand full service digital web design agency that specializes in results driven websites aimed at getting maximizing return on investment. Visit there website to view their portfolio or get in touch: http://iddesign.co.nz