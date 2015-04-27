Is It Better to Give Wholesale Roses or Receive Them?

Pembroke Pines, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2015 --Millions of people every day send flowers to their loved ones to celebrate good news, to express their feelings to their significant other or just to show someone they were on their mind. Wholesale roses have the ability to brighten up someones day or make someone feel special. Rosenerds, who sells wholesale roses directly from the farm and includes free shipping wanted to find out is it better to give bulk roses or receive them? To find out we will be referring to a study done by Rutgers university on this topic.



Rutgers University researcher Jeannette Haviland-Jones, Ph.D., director of the university's Human Emotions Lab, explored what the gifts we choose say about who we are and whether they affect how we are perceived. The research reveals that those who send flowers, in comparison to other gifts, are viewed as successful, caring and emotionally intelligent people. More specific findings include:



Both men and women who give flowers are perceived as happy, achieving, strong, capable and courageous people;



Men and women come across as more emotionally intelligent; they give the impression they can effectively express their feelings and take time to understand the feelings of others; and Female floral gifters are viewed as more appreciative of beauty and nature.



"Our findings show that you can influence and change what people think of you in a significant way through the gifts you give," says Haviland-Jones. "That news is particularly important to those interested in enhancing friendships and romances, even business relationships."



Discovering the scientific power of flowers is not new to Haviland-Jones. Previous Rutgers University research conducted by her team found that flowers create instant delight and happiness, and increase enjoyment and life satisfaction. Specifically, upon receiving a gift of flowers, the female study participants responded with true smiles and reported positive moods that lasted for days. The presence of flowers also led to increased contact with family and friends.



"Flowers have evolved to activate positive emotional responses from people," says Haviland-Jones. "Each bloom has the potential to put a smile on our face and sway our opinion of a friend, colleague or loved one. That's powerful."



