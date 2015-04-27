West Hollywood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2015 --Immunization is the Best Protection Throughout Life



Immunization is generally regarded as one of the most successful and cost-effective health interventions preventing between 2 and 3 million deaths every year. Immunizations protect children against diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, polio and measles, pneumonia and rotavirus diarrhea, two [2] of the biggest killers of children under 5. Today adolescents and adults can be protected against life-threatening diseases such as influenza, meningitis, and cancers in particular, cervical and liver, due to new and sophisticated vaccines.



Yet in 2013 alone, one [1] in five [5] children, an estimated 21.8 million infants did not receive lifesaving vaccines. This has created a serious immunization gap. There are many reasons for the lack of appropriate immunizations including an adequate supply of vaccines, lack of access to health services and inaccurate information about the safety of immunizations. Lastly there is insufficient political and financial support for public awareness and education.



Closing the Immunization Gap



World Immunization Week 2015 is aimed at revitalizing efforts around the globe as a call to action to improve public awareness, the demand for immunization by communities, and effective vaccination delivery services. Organizations around the world participate in spreading the word that getting immunized is your best shot at good health.



"Immunizations are important throughout life. Adults traveling to foreign countries should get the to get the facts about their destination before they travel. Many countries have serious and life threatening diseases present in the environment which people may contact during their travels. These diseases can usually be prevented by readily available vaccines and medications. People headed to exotic destinations should get the recommended immunizations in advance of their travel." says John Foster, MD a certified Travel Immunization specialist.



In an effort to prevent millions of deaths by 2020, this year's campaign emphasizes closing the widening immunization gap and reaching equity in immunization levels as outlined in the Global Vaccine Action Plan (GVAP). The Plan was endorsed by the 194 Member States of the World Health Assembly in May 2012.



