Breathe Intelligent Cigarette Enters Into Partnership with H-E-B

Swansea, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2015 --Prominent electronic cigarette manufacturer Breathe Intelligent Cigarette (Breatheic) has officially announced a distribution partnership with H-E-B, the largest grocer in the state of Texas. This landmark deal will bring Breathe Intelligent Cigarette products into the H-E-B footprint as a means to garner greater market exposure for their flagship line of vaporizers and other e-cigarette products and supplies.



This new distribution partnership is expected to launch at the beginning of the New Year. H-E-B stores will begin carrying Breathe Intelligent Cigarette vaporizer starter kits, dual coil tanks, and various flavored e-liquids. Breathe Intelligent Cigarette products are intended to target previous or current tobacco users who are looking for alternative ways to reduce or completely eliminate their dependence upon traditional tobacco products. According to a recent study, roughly 50% of all electronic cigarette users purchased their first e-cigarette online due to a lack of availability at local brick-and-mortar retail stores. Breathe Intelligent Cigarette seeks to fill this void by leveraging the retail capabilities of H-E-B stores to make their e-cigarette products and supplies available to a growing number of eager consumers.



H-E-B is a proven market leader in the arena of independent grocery retailing and distribution, bringing more than a century of brand equity and customer-focused service to the table. With more than 340 stores and 76,000 employees, H-E-B now serves families in over 150 different communities throughout Texas and Mexico. Breathe is proud to be associated with a company of this caliber, and looks forward to a thriving retail partnership.



About Breathe Intelligent Cigarette LLC

Breathe Intelligent Cigarette LLC is a leading manufacturer of e-cigarette products and supplies. The company was formed to help supply a growing market of former tobacco users with vaping and electronic cigarette products that are not only high-quality but enjoyable as well.



For more information about Breathe Intelligent Cigarette products, please visit http://www.breatheic.com