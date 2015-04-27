Breathe Intelligent Cigarette Introduces the iFancy

West Jefferson, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2015 --Breathe Intelligent Cigarette introduces iFancy, the latest in box mods for e-cigarettes.



The iFancy is a powerful box mod adjustable to 40 watt. The new iFancy mod features a 0.3 hit with sub ohm, maximizing that throat hit and cloud production. Its LCD screen displays wattage, power level, the amount of clearomizer resistance, watt usage and voltage. The iFancy uses an 18650 battery mod and carries a rating of 2600 mAh extending time between charges. It features a 510 thread connection and fits any tank flush-floatable pin.



The Breath Intelligent Cigarette iFancy comes in a variety of colors: blue, black, green, blue, camouflage, wood, pink, silver and gold. The package lists for $59.95 and includes the iFancy, a USB line, a mini-wall charger and an adapter.



About Breathe Intelligent Cigarette

Breathe Intelligent Cigarette opened in 2007 and has become a leader in the electronic cigarette industry by focusing on customer expectations and finding the highest quality ingredients for its products. It distributes its premium products worldwide. The company has built 10 major brands of electronic cigarettes in the United States and five major brands in Europe and Asia and has coverage in major wholesale and retail segments and is available at major grocery store chains, hotels, vapor shops, casinos, and lounges as well as in private labeling.



For more information contact Breathe Intelligent Cigarette at 866-237-0006. The company provides information about e-cigarettes and similar products with "frequently asked questions" section and an informative blog on its web site at http://www.breatheic.com