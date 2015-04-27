Tip Sheet: Five Frequently Asked Questions for Choosing an Extrusion Blow Molding Manufacturer

Riverside, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2015 --Leading extrusion blow molders, Western Case, took the top most frequently asked questions of the extrusion blow molding process and came up with a tip sheet. The manufacturers have led since 1978 in quality, custom solutions for producing products in the blow molded industry.



1. What types of products can you make with extrusion blow molding?



Extrusion blow molding is used to produce hollow plastic parts such as bottles. Extrusion blow molding manufacturers work with many industries, producing extrusion blow molded solutions such as:



- Automotive ducts

- Traffic safety: cones, delineators, barricades, and drums

- Stadium seating and chairs

- Containers, trays, reservoirs, and tanks

- Coolers

- Fan housings

- Floats, stands, panels, and doors

- Toys and sporting goods

- Watering cans and household products

- Wheels



2. What sets extruded blow molded solutions apart from other plastic molding technologies?



In its most basic form, blow molding manufacturers starts with a tube of soft, heated thermoplastic material, called a parison, that is pushed through a circular die matched to the size of the final molded product. The two halves of the metallic are brought together with the parison between them. Air is blown into the parison, forcing the softened plastic material out against the surfaces of the mold.



Extrusion blow molded plastics include an air gap that provides cushioning between the inner and outer walls of the case. This differentiates blow molding from injection molding, in which the plastic material is injected under high pressure into the space between two mold halves, forming a solid part with no air gap.



3. Why choose extrusion blow molded plastics?



In general, the molds for blow molding are less expensive than those for injection molding because they can be made from aluminum rather than steel, making them easier to machine. Molds used for injection molding have to withstand higher pressures and generally higher volume, making them more expensive than molds used for custom blow molded products.



About Western Case

Western Case is a leader in custom blow molding and extrusion blow molded production. Our experienced management staff, supervisors and production employees are the reason for our continued success. We build quality into all of our extrusion blow molded solutions, monitoring and documenting the critical measurements.



Western Case offers sub-component assembly to customers who prefer a one-stop approach to production, product assembly, and finished goods packaging. Our skilled engineers use the Solid Works CAD platform to model complex shapes and services. We apply our extensive knowledge of product design to material selection, process engineering, quality assurance, and production.



Contact:

Sales Department

951-214-6380

info@westerncase.com

http://www.WesternCase.com