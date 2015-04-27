GWC VALVE International Announces Launch of API 6D Full Opening Swing Check Valves

Bakersfield, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2015 --GWC Valve International Inc. (GWCValve.com), a global manufacturer and valve supplier to oil and gas, E&P, petrochemical, chemical, mining/minerals, power, marine and industrial markets, announced the addition of API 6D Full Opening Swing Check Valves to its already formidable product roster. GWC now offers a full line of the API Check Valves in both carbon steel and low-temperature materials, as well as full stainless steel as required, in a size range from two to 36 inches and within a pressure class of ASME 150 to 2500.



Among the myriad features the API 6D Full Opening Swing Check Valves boast are a full open "piggable" design, cast carbon steel body, standard 316 stainless steel trim, bolted top entry with half-inch NPT bleed plug-on cover, bubble-tight shutoff, and vertical or horizontal installation capabilities.



GWC Valve International, as professional check valve suppliers and check valve manufacturers, also offers a range of diversified flow control packages consisting of core Quarter and Multi Turn products in a plethora of alloys, trims, configurations, sizes and pressure classes. Ranging from general to "severe" in application, the company's forged steel valves are designed, engineered and manufactured to exceed its clients' stringent process requirements, with GWC's global operations licensed and certified to API-6D, API-6A, API-600, PED and ISO 9000 standards. Further, the wholly owned manufacturing centers facilitate GWC's genuine global reach by providing best-in-class sales, supply and customer excellence.



"GWC's 'never compromise' philosophy ensures total satisfaction, which produces repeat business from our valued clients that we have aided tremendously with their fabrication, OEM and MRO needs," says a GWC Valve International company spokesperson. "We offer proven technology and solutions, all at competitive prices on a worldwide basis, and with the announcement that we will be carrying the API 6D Full Opening Swing Check Valves, our reputation has evolved that much more aggressively."



As check valve manufacturers, GWC's encompassing product line includes trunnion-mounted ball valves; floating ball valves; gate, globe and check valves; butterfly valves that are triple-offset, boast high-performance specs and are resilient-seated; dual plate check valves; needle and gauge valves; and wellhead products.



According to Valve Magazine, the Department of Energy (DOE) is hoping that the near future will bring valve variants that offer more resistance to corrosion and pressure, the goal being for it to be reliable enough to fully seal a corrosive environment. In doing their part to help prevent heat and fluid loss, GWC Valve tests valves to specific conditions to ensure top quality as non-corrosive products. Check, gate, and globe are also available in forged steel valves for many industry applications.



For its part in this sometimes complex puzzle, GWC Valve International has completed many projects with eye-opening results, confirming the company's commitment to advancing technologies for the benefit of mankind.



GWC Valve International, Inc. is headquartered at 4301 Yeager Way in Bakersfield, CA and can be reached by calling (661) 834-1775. For more information visit http://www.GWCValve.com.



