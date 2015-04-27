Folsom, CA Dentist Dr. Thomas Ludlow Helps Restore Smiles After Permanent Tooth Loss with Dental Implants

Folsom, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2015 --For adults who have lost permanent teeth due to decay, injury, or illness, chewing can be difficult and smiling can be embarrassing. Although conventional prosthetics such as dentures or partial dentures somewhat restore the aesthetics of the patient's smile, they still oftentimes present discomfort or chewing issues when worn. With permanent dental implants like those offered at Expressions in Dentistry by Dr. Thomas Ludlow, adult patients with permanent tooth loss can now enjoy all the benefits that they once had with their natural teeth. Dental implants represent some of the latest technology in the dental industry and can fully restore the look and function of a patient's mouth. When placed properly, dental implants are designed to last the lifetime of the patient and in many cases, can be even stronger than natural teeth.



Dental implants are a two-part prosthetic that consist of the actual implant, which is a small titanium screw that is inserted into the jawbone, and an artificial porcelain crown that is attached to the implant. Together, these two pieces mimic the appearance and function of a natural tooth root and crown. Dental implants can be used to replace a single tooth, multiple teeth, or even entire top and bottom arches of the teeth depending on the unique needs of the patient.



Unlike other devices like dentures or partial dentures that can cause weakening of the jaw bone in the absence of natural teeth, dental implants actually help strengthen the jawbone and prevent gum and bone resorption because of its role in keeping the jawbone actively used. This provides the patient with a myriad of oral health benefits throughout their lifetime.



With dental implants, patients have no restrictions on what they can chew, just as they would when using removable dentures. Dental implants can be treated like natural teeth and other than regular brushing and flossing, are virtually maintenance-free.



While not all patients are good candidates for dental implants, Dr. Ludlow consults with each patient individually to determine the right solutions for restoring their smile. If dental implants are a viable option, Dr. Ludlow will work closely with the patient to customize the shape, size, and color of the new artificial tooth so it appears as a natural part of their smile.



About Dr. Thomas Ludlow

Dr. Ludlow completed his dental education at the American Dental School at the University of California in San Francisco. Throughout his dentistry career he has remained committed to continuing his education and keeping informed on the latest techniques and technology to better serve his patients. He is a member of the American Dental Association, California Dental Association, Sacramento District Dental Society, International Congress of Implantology, and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry.



