New Jersey Certified Public Accountant Advises Tax Planning Tips to Maximize Next Year's Tax Return

A little planning in your current tax year can pay out heavily the following year with lower taxes, lower checks to the federal government and a bigger tax return. There are a multitude of legal, sometimes hidden methods for minimizing taxes throughout the year that might only be known through continuous research, education and years of experience. Splitting income among family members or legal entities or deferring income through pension and retirement plans may aid in income being taxed in a lower bracket. The U.S. tax code is a constantly changing environment, where certain expenses and income may be taxed differently depending on the tax year, helping an individual, family or business through deferment or delaying major purchases until taxation levels are optimal. Even unemployment income can become a tax issue that must be handled with precision and skill. Planning before the tax season begins can result in hundreds, even thousands of dollars in savings to an individual or business.



Ronald D'Arminio, CPA CTC is dedicated to educating his New Jersey clients about the many ways a little preparation can pay out innumerably. His free report, "10 Most Expensive Tax Mistakes That Cost You Thousands" serves to open the dialogue about tax preparation and introduce these techniques to the public. Reducing taxes so New Jersey residents and business owners can keep more of what they earn isn't a pipe dream but is achievable through personalized planning and knowledgeable execution.



About Ronald D'Arminio, CPA CTC

The New Jersey based certified public accounting firm of Ronald D'Arminio CPA P.C. has been serving the tax planning and preparation needs of New Jersey individuals and businesses since 1988. As a Certified Tax Coach and Amazon Best Selling author, Ronald D'Arminio, CPA CTC has built trusting relationships with the hundreds of New Jerseyans and Americans he's helped through proactive tax planning information, tax preparation and bookkeeping. A member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Ron is regarded in his field as an expert in proactive planning and tax implementation strategies for his clients.



To discover more about proactive tax planning and preparation for New Jersey individuals, families and businesses, visit www.NJTaxPlanner.com today.