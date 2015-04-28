Venice, FL Auto Care Specialists Offer Tire Service for Enhanced Driving Safety

Venice, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2015 --While drivers are most often concerned about the regular maintenance of their cars to ensure a long, smooth car life expectancy, the experts at 1 Stop Car and Truck Repair in Venice, FL are encouraging drivers to remember that the status of their tires is just as important for road safety. In fact, tire blow outs are responsible for thousands of auto accidents and hundreds of traffic fatalities each year. Taking simple steps to recognize tire issues and regularly maintain your wheels can improve vehicle performance and prevent major issues or accidents from occurring.



Drivers should check their tires every month for any noticeable signs that may affect their safety or performance on the road. These signs include reduced air pressure, damage to the tires or excessive balding. By law, tires must have no less than 2/32" of remaining tread depth to keep the right amount of traction with the road. Using a penny, drivers can easily monitor balding tires by inserting the coin into the tread grooves of the tire with the head of Lincoln facing down. If the groove falls below the top of Lincoln's head, then the balding tires should be changed to prevent accidents or blow outs. Tires should also be balanced and rotated regularly to ensure proper wear and tear. As a general rule of thumb, these services should take place every 5,000 – 8,000 miles.



