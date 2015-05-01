Director's First Time Feature Stars Many Familiar Faces, Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2015 --The newest newcomer to the big screen is going to hit the big screens this Halloween. No it's not another teen horror movie. It's the latest high school coming of age story by newcomer and first time feature film director Mark Marchillo. These kids dance the field away to compete for the high school crown of King and Queen at R. Murray High School. Will it be newbie Bloom, a recent transfer student, or her arch nemesis and most popular school Dance Team Leader, Harmony? The two square off in this fun but odd match to the finish. Someone is doomed to "Break a Leg' on the dance floor, or rather, football field!



It's a full teen-heavy ensemble cast including Liv Southard, WIlliam Leon ("True Blood"), Aaron Landon (Disney's "Crash and Bernstein") with star-powered Lee Meriwether (Batman: The Movie, "Barnaby Jones"). Helmed by former Fox Searchlight Lab filmmaker Mark Marchillo, and low budget Producer Micah Brandt, whose previous works (Monday Morning, The Secret Village, It's Not a Date) can be seen on VOD, DVD, at Walmart and Amazon. The producers have just announced the latest member of the cast, Richard Riehle (Glory, Office Space, Joe Dirt), will play the school's absent-minded Principal Bater.



About Mark Marchillo

"I was bound and determined to make my first feature film this year. After about a decade of waiting around, thinking that some magical investor fairy was someday going to show up, I finally just decided it was now or never. And we did it! Well, almost. So long story short, I knew I had to make this movie no matter what. The script shaped up fast, and things started falling into place. But there still wasn't money… But knowing that delaying production would probably end in defeat, I created the money out of thin air. In other words, I bled my 401K, and put together two other sources to make enough money to get us all the way through production. And thank God, it worked; well, almost. We still have 3 more scenes to shoot with celebrity talent! So now, we're entering post production, and this is where we need your help! We'll need sound design, color correction, sound mix, music rights, composer fees, digital fees, more film expenses… well, it adds up like you wouldn't believe. This a big dream of mine, and I can't tell you how happy I am even now; it's all coming true! I hope you can help us get to the finish line. Any amount of generosity is another step forward in me achieving my lifelong dream. We'll reward you for your generosity with schwag from the film, tickets to the screening, DVD's, Posters, and even a chance to be in the movie & become one of the film's producers (how cool is that!). I hope you're able to check out the trailer for a glimpse of greatness; this little movie that could, really can be. Thank you for being a part of Breaking Legs, you'll be glad that you did!"



-Mark Marchillo (Writer/Director)